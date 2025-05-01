The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 5 follows Philia as she begins tutoring Grace Mattilas, the Saint of Bolmern.

Philia continues to experience new emotions, begins to grasp the meaning of love, and gains fresh insights into her past. The episode also sheds light on her mentor, Hildegard, the former Saint of Girtonia and Philia’s aunt.

Meanwhile, her bond with Oswald deepens, culminating in a heartfelt moment where she receives genuine acknowledgment for the first time. However, the episode ends on a dramatic turn as Parnacorta receives an unexpected request from Girtonia to return Philia.

As such, episode 6 is set to explore Philia’s response to this sudden demand, uncover Girtonia’s true motives, and possibly shift the focus to Girtonia and Mia.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Philia receives acknowledgement for the first time from Oswald (Image via TROYCA)

As mentioned above, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6, titled "Reason and Emotion", will be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Japanese TV release is set for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

For most international fans, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, May 7 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, May 7 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, May 7 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 7 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, May 7 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 7 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 7 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 8 12:30 AM

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 is scheduled to air on streaming sites, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the TV release, on Wednesday, May 8, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is also streaming this debut anime globally ahead of its Japanese TV broadcast, making The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 available on Wednesday, May 8, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Japanese TV stations will broadcast this Spring 2025 anime on Thursday, May 15, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts are set for the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will broadcast The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 on Friday, May 16, at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5

Philia and Oswald share lunch (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5, titled "Golden Freesia.," introduces Grace Mattilas, the Saint of Bolmern and Philia’s new disciple. A flashback reveals that the Mattilas family requested Philia to tutor Grace due to close ties between the two kingdoms.

In the present, Grace’s butler, Arnold, tells Philia that Grace is her biggest fan, hinting at lively times ahead. As Philia and Leonardo discuss ancient magic, it's revealed that Mia can’t perform it due to lacking the knowledge of the ancient language, while Grace may be capable due to her prior studies.

During training, Grace expresses how Philia’s book inspired her, making Philia reflect on the worth of her writing for the first time, since her own kingdom had banned her book. Their bond deepens as Grace opens up about her struggles and admiration.

Philia is reminded of her own teacher and paternal aunt, Hildegard Adenauer, the previous Saint of Girtonia, recalling her tough love and hidden care. She and Grace later visit the grave of Parnacorta’s late Saint Elizabeth, Grace’s cousin and Reichardt’s fiancée, where Philia sees proof of true love and realizes she has always sought love without learning to give it.

Rina later sends Philia to Oswald under the guise of delivering lunch. Over a heartfelt meal, they open up. Philia shares how she chased parental approval at the cost of seeing who truly valued her. Oswald offers the validation she longed for, promising to recognize her efforts in place of her neglectful parents.

In a training session, Philia realizes her growing desire to support those who’ve welcomed her in this kingdom, and suddenly uncovers something about ancient rituals. Meanwhile, Reichardt shows Oswald a troubling letter from Girtonia requesting Philia’s return, closing the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6? (speculative)

Grace is introduced (Image via TROYCA)

As episode 5 ended on this suspenseful cliffhanger, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6 is expected to explore the reasons behind Girtonia’s sudden request to have Philia returned.

With the timing coming just as Philia begins to embrace her new life, the next episode will likely center on her response to this unexpected demand and the implications it carries.

The narrative may also shift focus to Girtonia, potentially shedding light on Mia’s previously unrevealed decision to flee to Parnacorta and how it connects to the kingdom's motives. Viewers can expect the tension to heighten as Philia faces a pivotal choice.

