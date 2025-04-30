My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 review: BONES Film heightens quality while spotlighting Koichi's development

The momentum stays strong in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4, as the story deepens with the newly-introduced key villain Kuin continuing her activities while Koichi’s character sees notable growth. Aired on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 11 PM JST, the episode maintains steady narrative pacing, revealing that Kuin is operating under a mastermind. Meanwhile, Koichi’s encounter with Tensei Iida/Ingenium helps him learn to better control his Quirk. He also receives an offer to join his agency. Though Tensei soon discovers Koichi’s vigilante side, the two build a mutual understanding and choose to support each other, albeit on different paths.

With strong direction and character development, episode 4 also expands the world-building and teases deeper villain plots ahead. The production quality takes a notable step up, with smooth and dynamic animation, immersive audio design, and strong voice performances, all contributing to a compelling and well-executed episode that highlights the show's increasing potential.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 review: Major plot advancements come with enhanced production values

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4: A narrative review

Koichi saves a civilian from the instant villain (Image via Bones Film)

The spin-off prequel to Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed series delivers yet another engaging entry with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4, offering a thoroughly entertaining watch. Under the direction of Kenichi Suzuki and the script of Yōsuke Kuroda, Studio Bones continues to elevate the show with a well-crafted balance of narrative progression, character development, and rising tension.

Titled "Top Runner," this episode follows vigilantes Koichi, Knuckleduster, and Pop☆Step as they continue tracking victims of the Trigger drug. Koichi undergoes hand-to-hand combat training with Knuckleduster, who seems distracted following the recent breakout of instant villains.

Meanwhile, Kuin is seen in contact with a shadowy mastermind supplying Trigger and orchestrating events from behind the scenes. Following his suggestion, Kuin selects a new subject, a deranged individual who becomes the most dangerous instant villain seen so far. The resulting battle challenges Koichi and Pop☆Step, but Knuckleduster steps up and defeats the villain solo.

Knuckleduster beats the villain (Image via Bones Film)

Elsewhere, Tensei Iida, aka Turbo Hero Ingenium, Tenya Iida’s older brother, is introduced in pursuit of a speed-based villain. After the villain slips past him, a chance encounter during Koichi’s jog leads to an enlightening conversation about their similarly structured Quirks.

Tensei offers guidance on how Koichi can better control and brake during high-speed movement, and even invites him to join his agency. However, when the same villain resurfaces, Koichi and his team are the ones who bring him down with ease. In a later meet-up, Tensei thanks Koichi for his help and acknowledges his path, closing the episode on a respectful and warm note.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 sees a smooth pacing, balancing action, humor, character development, and growing suspense. Koichi’s growth, especially through his connection with Tensei, adds to his growth and journey. The introduction of the mastermind behind Kuin not only deepens the antagonist plot but also hints at larger conflicts to come.

Altogether, this episode successfully builds on the series' momentum, delivering engaging encounters, expanding character relationships, and enriching the world, all while maintaining an enjoyable tone.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4: An overall production criticism

Following the intensity of the previous installment, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 takes a slightly more relaxed approach in tone, yet Studio Bones Film maintains, and in some ways elevates, the overall production quality. The narrative choices remain effective, while the animation continues to impress with even greater refinement.

Action scenes are particularly striking, featuring fluid motion, sharp choreography, smooth transitions, and dynamic, angular compositions that enhance visual impact.

The vigilante trio in this episode (Image via Bones Film)

The continued addition of comic-book-style effects adds a distinctive flair, giving a unique stylistic edge. Overall, the animation feels more polished, with sequences playing out with seamless precision.

The voice cast delivers consistently impressive performances, contributing emotional depth and energy across scenes. The expert sound design by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi skillfully ties everything together, amplifying the immersive quality of the episode. Altogether, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 offers a visually rich and emotionally engaging experience.

Final thoughts

Kuin creates a new instant villain (Image via Bones Film)

To sum up, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 delivers a well-executed and thoroughly enjoyable installment. The reveal of the mastermind behind Kuin adds suspense and deepens the overarching villain plot, while Koichi’s encounter with Tensei stands out as a key narrative moment that hints at future growth.

Combined with the episode’s enhanced production quality and polished presentation, it stands as another great entry in the Spring 2025 season.

