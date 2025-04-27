Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 review: SANZIGEN stepped up to bring out the true potential

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 aired on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, picking up after Sin’s intense clash with Unika. As Bridget saves Unika and the two spend time together, Unika begins to reflect on her actions and reconsider her path. Meanwhile, Sin faces a similar turning point, especially after Dr. Paradigm informs him of his role as the new Gear King. Elphelt is also revealed to have survived.
Her investigation uncovers Nerville’s connection to the events, suggesting he might know the future, and Unika herself could be from the future.
With these gripping developments, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 significantly raises the narrative tension, and the production quality also rises to match it. The animation and overall presentation see a significant upgrade, delivering excellence across all aspects.
Thanks to SANZIGEN’s noticeable improvements, the anime now begins to truly realize its potential. With that, let’s take a closer look at how these enhanced elements combine to elevate the series’ growing promise.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 review: The quality rise continues, pushing the potential higher
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4: Narrative review
Studio SANZIGEN has shown some amount of progress in the production quality in episode 3, and Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 continues the boost in production quality.
Under the skilled direction of Shigeru Morikawa and an adept script from Norimitsu Kaihō, the series delivers compelling developments and more intrigue-building with some intense reveals. And with the improved production quality making an improved, cohesive experience, the series shows even more potential now.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4, titled King of GEARS, begins with Unika waking up to her injuries being treated by Bridget, who rescued and tended to her because she felt it was the right thing to do. Unika begins to reflect on her last battle with Sin and his words about stopping another Crusade, leading her to reconsider her actions and beliefs.
Later, as Unika and Bridget talk more, Unika further realizes that what truly troubles her is not her failure to accomplish her mission, but rather the impact of Sin’s words and actions.
Meanwhile, Leo Whitefang and Vernon analyze the recent incidents involving Unika, aka Agent U. They deduce that she must be backed by a powerful organization. However, the true motives behind Unika and her organization remain a mystery.
The episode also confirms that Elphelt survived. She reports that the enemy had been developing bioweapons, likely remnants of secret projects from the Crusades. As Jack-O' informs Vernon of the existence of a wide-area Gear extermination weapon, their investigation traces it back to Nerville.
Elsewhere, Sin, still recovering from his injuries, discusses recent events with Johnny. Sin realizes that his previous ideals were naive, blaming himself for the fallout. Johnny, however, points out that Sin’s words might have reached Unika since Illyria remains unharmed, suggesting her hesitation.
Sin and Sol reconcile, promising to do better moving forward. Sol also reveals that he shot Unika to protect Sin. Following this, Dr. Paradigm, a scientist Gear, arrives to meet the newly recognized Gear King, Sin. With Dizzy now sealed away, Sin stands as the last command-type Gear. Yet, Sin declines the title.
Paradigm stresses that, given the fragile balance between Gears and humans at present, the future of the Gears now rests in his hands, whether he likes it or not.
In the end, Jack-O’ informs Sin’s group about Nerville’s involvement in the current crisis, raising the question of how an ordinary politician managed to gather enough power to challenge two nations. The only plausible explanation they can reach is that Nerville somehow has knowledge of the Future, and that Unika herself is from the future.
In a post-credit scene, Bridget encourages Unika to find her own true purpose rather than simply following others, leaving the latter to reflect on what her true path should be.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 impresses with a strong narrative, intense developments, and significant plot revelations, amplifying the suspense and excitement. The storytelling feels tighter now, thanks to smoother execution. The pacing is more organic, allowing the story to unfold naturally.
With Sin and Unika’s character growth taking the spotlight, the episode delivers greater depth and a more compelling narrative arc. The revelations in the final scenes elevate the tension further, offering excellent lore expansion and unexpected twists that keep audiences engaged.
Although lighter on action, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 maintains its strong thematic focus through emotional depth, rich world-building, and compelling character development, inspiring renewed hope for the series' future.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4: An overall production overview
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 delivers a well-rounded and refined installment, showcasing even greater improvements compared to the previous entry. From storytelling and world-building to visuals, sound, and voice acting, every aspect of the production feels cohesive and polished.
The visuals remain as striking as ever, but the animation quality has noticeably improved, featuring smoother transitions, more fluid motion, and a remarkable consistency that significantly enhances the overall viewing experience.
The balance between smooth animation and the series' signature stylistic flair is handled seamlessly. Artistic sequences add a distinct aesthetic edge. Altogether, the animation and visual direction impress with their quality, making for a visually captivating watch.
The voice cast continues to deliver stellar performances, perfectly embodying their respective characters. Ryo Takahashi’s music once again elevates the atmosphere, enhancing each scene and taking the overall experience to new heights. With these elements combined, SANZIGEN offers an engaging, cohesive, and thoroughly entertaining viewing experience in episode 4.
To sum up
All in all, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 furthers the series’ turning point, delivering a second consecutive well-executed episode across all fronts.
With even greater improvements, more refined visuals, and a strong, focused narrative complemented by immersive sound design and outstanding voice acting, episode 4 stands out as an impressive and memorable watch.
If the production continues to advance at this pace, this series could very well mark itself as one of the standout titles of Spring 2025.
