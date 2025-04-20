Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST, according to the anime's official website. Episode 3 follows Sin and Sol's pursuit of Unika, who demonstrates the devastating power of the Crusade-era Gear-eradicating weapon, hinting that her next target is Illyria.
Sin tracks her down, leading to another intense confrontation. The fight escalates after he reveals his identity as a Gear. The situation intensifies when Sin unknowingly activates his ability to control a dormant Gear, using it to save Unika and himself from a fatal fall. Injured and on the run, Unika crosses paths with Bridget.
The next episode is expected to explore the consequences of Sin's spontaneous use of this dangerous power, as well as the aftermath of Unika and Bridget's unexpected encounter.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 release date, time, and countdown
As stated before, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 is set for release on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, April 26, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time will be sooner due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the same day.
The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4?
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 is slated to be released on multiple TV channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST.
It will then air on ABC TV on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and on AT-X later that evening at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast will follow on BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11 PM JST.
This debut anime is also accessible on various Japanese streaming platforms. First, the episode will be available on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, and will be streamable half an hour after the TV release.
Later, fans can stream it on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and more, beginning Monday, April 28, 2025, after 11 PM JST. For most international audiences, this Spring 2025 series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, bringing Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 to fans worldwide.
A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 3, titled A Soaring Angel, continues Sin and Sol's pursuit of Unika. During this time, they cross paths with the U.S. Senator Nerville Hammer, the leader of the Anti-Gear faction. Although Nerville presents himself as understanding toward Sin, Sol remains skeptical of his true motives and warns Sin to tread carefully around him.
Meanwhile, Elphelt's investigation into the recent attack on the barrier protecting Dizzy and Ky leads her to a potential trap, a desolate laboratory. Her instincts prove accurate as Unika activates the Crusade-era weapon designed to eliminate Gears, unleashing a devastating explosion.
Elphelt's status remains unknown. Jack-O deduces that the explosion was merely a warning, and Illyria is likely Unika's next target.
Back with Sin and Sol, an important truth is revealed. Sin is a Command-type Gear descended from Justice, the Gear responsible for igniting the Crusade, and possesses the power to command all other Gears. Sol urges him to never use this dangerous ability.
The two soon reach Unika's location in an underground city and confront her. Sin attempts to reason with her, expressing his desire to prevent another Crusade and revealing his own identity as a Gear. However, this only fuels Unika's anger and intensifies the clash.
As the U.S. military joins the fray, the confrontation spirals into chaos. Sin makes repeated efforts to de-escalate the conflict, even placing himself in harm's way, but it proves futile. Sol shoots Unika, causing her to fall off a building. Sin attempts to rescue her and, unknowingly, triggers his Gear-controlling abilities to awaken a nearby dormant Gear that cushions their fall.
This sparks panic among the crowd. Baiken and Johnny arrive just in time to stabilize things. Episode 3 closes on a tense note as Sin lies unconscious, while a battered and fleeing Unika comes across Bridget.
What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4? (speculative)
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 is expected to focus on Unika's unexpected encounter with Bridget, raising the possibility of a confrontation, especially given Bridget's role as a bounty hunter and Unika being a wanted individual.
With Unika now wounded, Baiken is also expected to resume her pursuit in episode 4. Meanwhile, Sin may need some time to recover from his injuries before jumping back into action.
Additionally, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4 is likely to delve into the aftermath of Sin's unexpected control over the Gear. Viewers can anticipate reactions from Sol and the others, along with potential consequences this revelation could bring to the larger narrative.
