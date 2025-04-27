Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by studio J.C.Staff, the new rom-com anime Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? has captured the attention of viewers since its debut. The series is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel by Nana Nanana, with illustrations by Parum, originally serialized under ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko imprint starting in January 2021.

Ad

A manga version, illustrated by Kamelie, began serialization in the Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Now part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup, the anime adaptation is steadily gaining popularity despite only three episodes out so far.

With that, here’s a detailed breakdown of the complete release schedule, total episode count, broadcast details, and all the key information fans need to stay updated.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?: Possible episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Yuu and Himari (Image via J.C.Staff)

As per the anime’s official website, home media, and the X account, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is part of the Spring 2025 season, airing every Friday at 10:30 PM JST on several TV platforms in Japan. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is generally available earlier on the release day.

Ad

Trending

However, no official confirmation regarding the total episode count has been made. That said, several reputable sources on X speculate that the anime will run for 12 episodes, airing in a single cour. Still, since this information has yet to be confirmed by the anime’s home media or verified sources, the accuracy of this remains uncertain.

The opening episode premiered on April 4, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. With four episodes already out, the story is picking up pace as it continues to impress anime lovers all around.

Ad

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) April 4, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 2 (Released) April 11, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 3 (Released) April 18, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 4 (Released) April 25, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 5 May 2, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 6 May 9, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 7 May 16, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 8 May 23, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 9 May 30, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 10 June 6, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 11 June 13, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 12 June 20, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM

Ad

That said, the anticipated release schedule may be subject to change if the studio issues any updates. Thankfully, no delays have been reported so far.

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is airing across several Japanese TV networks. The first broadcast takes place on Tokyo MX and AT-X every Friday at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on BS Asahi on Sundays at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Mondays at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on the following Fridays at 1:24 AM JST.

For viewers in Japan, this Spring 2025 anime is also accessible across multiple platforms. It first airs on ABEMA, simultaneously with its TV broadcast.

Ad

Afterward, the episodes become available on sites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and others, beginning the following Wednesdays after 10:30 PM JST.

Global audiences can stream the series on Crunchyroll, whereas fans in Asia can enjoy this romantic comedy on Aniplus Asia.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Yuu and Himari in episode 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is a school-themed rom-com that centers on the dynamic between Himari Inuzuka and Yuu Natsume. Himari, a cheerful girl who has yet to experience her first love, crosses paths with Yuu, a quiet boy passionate about flowers.

Ad

At a time when Yuu’s preserved flower accessory hobby lacked support, Himari encouraged him, helping to turn his passion into a successful business. Their shared dream of one day opening a store together forged a strong bond between them, leading to a pledge of lifelong friendship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a two-year timeskip, everything seems to be going smoothly, until Yuu’s first crush, Rion, reenters his life. Her arrival shifts the dynamic between Himari and Yuu, forcing Himari to confront the realization that her feelings for Yuu might be more than just friendship.

The story explores whether their bond can truly remain the same or if love will change everything.

Final thoughts

Yuu and Rion's reunion (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? offers a refreshing take on the familiar struggles of friendship and love. It explores the complexities of navigating new and conflicting emotions that often blur the line between platonic and romantic relationships.

Ad

Viewers can look forward to a blend of romance, friendship, personal growth, new experiences, and emotional moments, promising a memorable journey in this Spring 2025 release.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More