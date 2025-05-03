Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5: Yuu's love for Himari is confirmed as Rion refuses to back down

Premiered on Friday, May 2, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 picks up after Himari and Yuu reconcile, opening with a confirmation of Yuu’s true feelings for her. However, their renewed closeness leaves Rion visibly upset.

Tensions rise further when Shinji, having revealed Yuu as the creator of the flower accessories to help Rion gain an advantage, ends up clashing with Himari.

Meanwhile, Rion continues to distance herself from Himari. As Himari and Hibari assist Yuu in preparing for his exam retakes, Rion decides to join their study sessions in an effort to keep Himari and Yuu from growing any closer.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 begins with the confirmation of Yuu’s affection for Himari

Himari makes Yuu promise to never fall for her (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, titled "A Hunk and Morning Glory Yukata," begins with a flashback to Yuu and Himari’s early days in middle school when their friendship was still forming. Disappointed by the drama surrounding romance among popular students, Himari found comfort in the simplicity of Yuu’s hobby.

She made him promise they would remain best friends forever and that he would never fall for her. Although Yuu agreed with slight hesitation, Himari teasingly recorded his vow, playing around with his words.

Himari teases Yuu about going out (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the present, Yuu’s inner monologue reveals that by the spring of their second year in junior high, he had already fallen for Himari. Frustrated with himself for never confessing, he resolves to maintain his cool, but often struggles, almost letting his true feelings slip.

Himari starts wearing the ring Yuu made as a pendant on her choker and jokingly asks if he’d want to date her. In retaliation, Yuu jokingly asks her out, but the comment clearly affects Himari. Although she tries to play it off, she quickly retreats to cool down, flustered by how deeply his words touched her.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5: Tensions rise as Himari and Shinji clash over Yuu

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, Yuu lands in trouble for failing his midterm exams, having been too focused on making the ring for Himari. With a retest scheduled for Sunday, Himari decides to help him study after school. She also informs Yuu that people have discovered he’s the creator behind the flower accessories sold at their store.

While Yuu appears unfazed, Himari is clearly worried, fearing that now girls will flock to him, knowing he’s the one behind the cute designs. She’s especially anxious about the possibility of other girls modeling for him like Rion did. However, Yuu reassures her that she’ll always be his top model. At this time, Rion spots them with a solemn expression.

Himari confronts Shinji as their clash begins (Image via J.C.Staff)

Having overheard Himari’s insecurities, she quietly apologizes and walks away. Himari is left wondering what’s bothering her. Though Yuu doesn’t have a clear answer, he notes that Rion seems to be avoiding Himari.

Later, Himari pieces together that Shinji was the one who leaked the news about Yuu’s accessory-making and confronts him. He admits it was to help Rion beat her. Himari refuses to back down, even if it means ending her friendship with Rion.

She confidently claims Yuu is loyal to her, but Shinji retorts that if she truly wanted to keep Yuu to herself, she should’ve gone with him to Tokyo.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 ends with Rion persisting in her pursuit of Yuu

Rion asks to join the study session (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, Himari and Hibari help Yuu study at her house. However, Himari quickly leaves Yuu in Hibari’s care due to her brother's eagerness. When Yuu ends up staying the night, Himari playfully offers to wash his back during the bath.

Determined not to be outdone, Yuu agrees, assuming she’s joking, only for Himari to surprise him by accepting. Just as Yuu nervously prepares himself, it’s revealed to be Hibari who shows up instead, exposing that it was a prank orchestrated by the siblings.

Hibari later learns that Himari never properly apologized. Meanwhile, Himari, still giddy from their prank, starts daydreaming about romance, only to get a stern lecture from Hibari.

The episode wraps on a comedic note as Rion, visibly upset after seeing Hibari drop both Himari and Yuu off at school and learning that Yuu spent the night at Himari’s place, decides to also join their future study sessions, leaving Himari and Yuu confused.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5: A brief review and final thoughts

Hibari and Himari pull a prank on Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Studio J.C. Staff delivers another compelling episode with Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, as the romantic tension among the characters deepens. The confirmation of Yuu’s feelings for Himari adds emotional weight, while their attempts to conceal those feelings heighten the drama.

Meanwhile, Rion's continued pursuit of Yuu and her avoidance of Himari, alongside the rising conflict between Himari and Shinji, further elevate the emotional stakes.

Himari and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The episode maintains the series’ high standards with top-notch visuals, featuring vibrant frames, fluid animation, and a strong art direction. All the voice casts continue to impress with heartfelt performances, and the music and soundtracks effectively complement the shifting moods and dramatic moments.

Altogether, episode 5 delivers another engaging and well-crafted chapter in this standout Spring 2025 rom-com.

