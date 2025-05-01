The Beginning After the End episode 5 review: Strong narrative carries on despite A-CAT’s persisting production shortcomings

The Beginning After the End episode 5 premiered on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. In this episode of Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?, Arthur arrives at the elven kingdom, where he initially faces harsh treatment but gradually adapts after being recognized as Tessia, the elven princess’s savior.

However, the later revelation that he has inherited a Beast Will, and will die without beginning proper training, adds a suspenseful twist to his journey. While the narrative becomes more compelling with new character introductions, development, emotional depth, and expanded lore, the production quality remains lackluster. Despite some minor improvements, the animation still falls short in comparison.

The episode is driven forward by a strong plot, but its underwhelming visuals continue to hinder its overall impact, resulting in a story-rich yet unevenly executed installment.

The Beginning After the End episode 5: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Arthur and Tessia watching the firefly bellflower (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 5, titled "The King’s Test," delivers a compelling mix of emotion, world-building, and narrative progression. The episode begins with Arthur being apprehended by elven guards, only to be rescued by Tessia’s grandfather, Virion Eralith, who is revealed to be the former king.

Arthur learns Tessia is the elven princess, and with her support, he’s granted hospitality. Despite the welcome, Arthur remains cautious, sensing underlying tension between humans and elves, Tessia’s strange reaction during his arrest, and the unexplained pain in his chest.

Arthur soon meets Tessia’s family, her father Alduin, mother Merial. He eventually recounts his journey to them, however, omitting details about Sylvia. Though he requests help returning to his parents in the Sapin Kingdom, he’s told the teleportation gate won’t reopen for five years.

Arthur and Tessia in The Beginning After the End episode 5 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Alduin offers to escort him back with elven soldiers the following day, but Arthur's worsening condition complicates matters. A heartfelt conversation with Tessia adds emotional weight, but things take a turn when Virion unexpectedly attacks him.

Impressed by Arthur’s skill, Virion offers to mentor him, explaining that the strange pain is due to his inheriting Beast Will. The episode ends with the revelation that, without training, it will eventually kill him.

Narratively, The Beginning After the End episode 5 balances emotional resonance, meaningful character development, deepening relationships, light yet impactful action, and immersive world-building, delivering yet another captivating installment.

The installment culminates in a dramatic reveal with Arthur having inherited a Beast Will, which, if left untrained, could prove fatal. This revelation, coupled with the fact that Arthur must become his apprentice to survive, significantly raises the tension. The twist not only deepens the mystery surrounding Arthur’s condition but also builds palpable suspense for what lies ahead.

Overall, it succeeds in propelling the story forward while exploring new sides to Arthur’s journey.

The Beginning After the End episode 5: Animation and an overall production criticism

The Beginning After the End episode 5 continues to hold promise with its engaging storyline and compelling plot developments, yet the production quality, particularly the animation, remains a major drawback. The "slideshow animation" style still dominates, marked by stiff transitions and minimal frame movement.

The absence of fluid motion continues to detract from the episode's overall appeal. While there are slight improvements in specific scenes, most notably in the depiction of natural elements, such as the moment Arthur and Tessia watch the firefly bellflowers, the animation as a whole remains below standard.

Arthur spars with Virion (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Action scenes, in particular, continue to suffer due to the mediocre animation. They lack the necessary fluidity and impact, with restricted movement and a lack of smooth transitions that would otherwise bring energy and intensity to the sequences.

On a more positive note, this episode is relatively free from the poorly executed CGI elements that have previously hampered the visual quality.

The voice actors continue with consistently compelling performances. Keiji Inai’s musical composition also plays a crucial role in elevating the atmosphere, lending emotional depth that helps compensate for the underwhelming visuals. Combined, the sound design and voice work manage to partially redeem the overall viewing experience, even as the animation continues to lag behind.

Final thoughts

Tessia in The Beginning After the End episode 5 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 5 builds on the momentum of episodes 3 and 4, showing subtle signs of improvement. However, in the highly competitive anime landscape, the production’s weak visuals continue to be a major shortcoming. While the Spring 2025 season delivers a compelling narrative, the subpar animation risks undermining the adaptation of TurtleMe’s popular webtoon.

Though there are indications of progress in the visual department, the advancements are still minor, and the series remains far from achieving a visually polished standard. At present, The Beginning After the End is a captivating story struggling to shine through an underwhelming production.

