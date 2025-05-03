Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 5 centers on the rekindled bond between Yuu and Himari, while also confirming that Yuu harbors romantic feelings for her.

However, they both continue to conceal their emotions, uncertain of how the other truly feels. Meanwhile, Rion distances herself from Himari but remains determined to win over Yuu. A confrontation brews between Himari and Shinji over who will ultimately be by Yuu’s side.

Upon realizing that Yuu and Himari are growing closer, Rion decides to join in to prevent them from deepening their connection any further. With that, episode 6 is expected to delve into Shinji’s role and how Rion’s actions might challenge the newly mended friendship and developing relationship between Yuu and Himari.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Himari and Yuu in episode 5 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, titled "The Scent of Cherry Sage," is going to be released on various Japanese TV networks on Friday, May 9, 2025. For most international audiences, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 9 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, May 9 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 9 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 9 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 9 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 9 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 9 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, May 9 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 is slated to air on several television platforms across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this debut anime on various online sites. ABEMA will stream it simultaneously with the TV release. It will then become streamable on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

For most international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 series, allowing viewers to enjoy Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6 around the world.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5

Himari teases Yuu about going out (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 5, titled "A Hunk and Morning Glory Yukata," begins with a flashback to when Yuu and Himari’s friendship first blossomed. At that time, Himari made Yuu promise they would always remain best friends and that he would never fall for her.

In the present, however, Yuu admits that he has indeed fallen for her but chooses to act as if nothing has changed, despite moments where his true feelings almost slip out. Similarly, Himari tries to suppress her emotions but finds herself flustered whenever Yuu gets close.

As Yuu struggles with his midterm retakes, having neglected studying to craft a ring for Himari, she volunteers to help him prepare. As they chat happily, Rion comes across, but apologizes and quickly walks away, visibly disheartened.

Though Rion begins avoiding Himari, Himari discovers that Shinji was the one who leaked that Yuu is the creator of the flower accessories. When she confronts him, Shinji confesses that he did it to help Rion win Yuu over. Himari, however, refuses to give up, even if it risks her friendship with Rion. With that, the conflict between her and Shinji intensifies.

Later, Hibari assists Yuu with studying at Himari’s house, and he ends up staying the night. The following day, when Hibari drops them off at school and Rion learns that Yuu stayed over, she insists on joining their study sessions as well, determined not to let Yuu and Himari grow any closer, closing episode 5 on a tense but amusing note.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6? (speculative)

Rion asks to join the study session (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, the story will likely continue from where Rion decides to join the study sessions, aiming to prevent Yuu and Himari from getting any closer. Her ongoing avoidance of Himari, while still actively trying to win over Yuu, even in Himari’s presence, is expected to spark a mix of humorous yet tension-filled moments and interactions.

Meanwhile, with Shinji also supporting Rion in her efforts to win Yuu, the upcoming episode is anticipated to further explore how far Shinji is willing to go to interfere in Yuu and Himari’s growing bond.

