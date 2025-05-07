The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 12 am JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 6 sees Mia uncover Julius’ plot to overthrow the current King in his pursuit of absolute power.

Ad

In response, she resolves to stop him by supporting Crown Prince Fernand, who makes a brief appearance in the final scene. At the same time, the demons Erza and Mammon begin advancing their plan to resurrect the archdemon Asmodeus, using Julius’ ambition and ignorance to their advantage.

With these developments in motion, episode 7 is poised to follow Mia as she begins executing her strategy, delves into Fernand’s character and role, and reveals how the demons manipulate Julius to break Asmodeus’ seal.

Ad

Trending

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Julius and Mia in episode 6 (Image via TROYCA)

As mentioned above, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7, titled The Imprisoned Prince, will be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Japanese TV release will follow on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Ad

For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, May 14 8 am Central Daylight Time Wednesday, May 14 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, May 14 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 14 3 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, May 14 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 14 8:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 14 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 15 12:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 is scheduled to be broadcast on streaming sites, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the Japanese TV release, on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, available after 12 am JST.

For international fans, Crunchyroll is also streaming this Spring 2025 anime globally ahead of its TV broadcast, making The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 available on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, after 12 am JST.

Ad

TV stations in Japan will air the episode on Thursday, May 22, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12 am JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 am JST and AT-X at 11:30 pm JST. BS Asahi will broadcast The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 on Friday, May 23, at 11 pm JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 5

Mammon and Erza are introduced (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 6, titled "Reason and Emotion," begins with Mia urging Julius to prepare for a demon invasion that Philia foresaw, which she learned from Himari. A flashback reveals Mia’s refusal to flee to Parnacorta, choosing instead to stay and avenge Philia’s betrayal.

Ad

In the present, Julius complains about Mia’s warning until the King intervenes, taking her seriously and chastising Julius for sending Philia away without approval. When the King collapses, and it's revealed Philia’s medicine is no longer available, Mia pieces together Julius' real motive: he aims to let his father die to seize power.

Julius dismisses the threat despite this, prompting Mia to drag him along on a monster-hunting mission. He’s shocked by the scale of the threat but still blames Philia. He decides to request her return, though Mia doubts Parnacorta will give her up, even for double the price.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere, demons Erza Notice and Mammon begin their plan to revive the archdemon Asmodeus, which Saint Fianna sealed four centuries ago. With his seal now weakening, Erza and Mammon were sent by the Church of Cremoux to catalyze his revival.

Meanwhile, Julius meets a man named Marquis Pyrz, who tells him of a hidden relic, the Ring of Saint Fianna, buried beneath the capital’s church. He tells Julius to break the seal to get tremendous power, and Julius goes along with the plan. However, it soon becomes clear that the demons brainwashed Marquis.

Ad

Julius continues blaming Philia (Image via TROYCA)

In Parnacorta, Philia learns of Girtonia's request for her return but must stay to maintain the Great Purification Circle. Oswald suggests sending knights instead. Himari later updates Philia about Julius’ plot and Mia’s efforts, prompting Philia to send Mia the improved medicine recipe and a warning not to act rashly.

Ad

As Mia shares her motivations with Himari, the narrative gives flashbacks of her childhood, her distanced relationship with Philia due to their parents, and how Philia once saved her life.

As Himari’s words console her and advise her to follow her own path, Mia decides to do things her way as the 29th Saint and plans to back Crown Prince Fernand to save her kingdom from Julius and take him down. The episode ends on a powerful emotional note as she sets her resolve into motion.

Ad

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7? (Speculative)

Mia plans to take down Julius (Image via TROYCA)

As episode 6 closes on a tense and emotional note, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 is expected to follow Mia and Himari as they begin executing their plan to bring down Julius and support Prince Fernand’s rise.

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7 may shift the spotlight more toward Fernand, giving viewers a deeper look at his role in the kingdom’s future. Meanwhile, the looming threat of the demons is likely to escalate, with Julius’ recklessness likely becoming a key factor that the villains exploit to further their own sinister agenda.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More