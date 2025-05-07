My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 review: Action, emotion, and character introductions elevated by BONES Films’ impressive production

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 builds even greater momentum as the story deepens with major developments, including the unveiling of Koichi and Pop's shared backstory and the introduction of a new vigilante.

Aired on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11 PM JST, the episode delivers tightly paced storytelling that enhances the intrigue surrounding the unexplored sides of the familiar hero society’s underground.

Beyond its engaging narrative progression, the episode also sees a noticeable boost in production quality, featuring fluid, dynamic animation, immersive sound design, and standout voice acting, resulting in a gripping and entertaining installment that raises excitement further.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 review: Major story turns alongside an excellent production raise anticipation

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5: A narrative review

Pop holding Koichi's hoodie in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

The spin-off prequel to Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed series delivers another gripping entry with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5. Directed by Kenichi Suzuki and written by Yōsuke Kuroda, this episode sees Studio Bones continuing to elevate the story’s momentum with a well-balanced mix of character development, backstory, action, and rising tension.

Titled "Judgment," the episode opens with a glimpse into Koichi’s past, how he drifted into loneliness during college, contrasted against his current life, now surrounded by Knuckleduster and Pop☆Step’s constant bickerings. Simultaneously, the narrative introduces a mysterious figure who eliminated a criminal.

The story then jumps several months ahead, revealing a moment as Koichi shares how he missed his hero-course entrance exam to save a drowning child, who, ironically, turns out to be Pop herself.

Koichi tells Pop his story in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

Her initial frustration with him gives way to a mix of guilt and embarrassment over not knowing how to thank him properly, since Koichi is still unaware of who she truly is. Attempting to confess, she’s thwarted by Knuckleduster’s presence and storms off yet again.

Meanwhile, Trigger victim Akira, freshly released from prison, is manipulated by Kuin into another rampage. With Knuckleduster absent, Koichi and Pop confront the instant villain, and Koichi notes how he has become stronger.

Just as Koichi is about to be struck down, the mysterious vigilante intervenes, introducing himself as Stendhal, a fellow meddler who promises Koichi that they’ll meet again. Meanwhile, Kuin, who was noting down Akira’s activities using Trigger, finds the addition of this new vigilante amusing.

Kuin makes Akira rampage again (Image via Bones Film)

Later, Pop receives a message from Samazu about a skilled fighter who wants to meet them. But the encounter takes a turn when the individual is revealed to be the leader of the thugs who previously attacked Pop. Noting Knuckleduster’s absence, he abruptly leaves.

The episode closes on a tense note as Stendhal eliminates Akira and sets his sights on the gang leader. Kuin, however, observes Stendhal from the shadows, seemingly pleased with his chaotic entry into the fray.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 delivers a smooth-paced entry with a well-rounded blend of action, humor, character development, and growing suspense. The emotional depth added through the revelation of Koichi and Pop’s shared past adds an emotional tone to their dynamic and enhances their arcs.

Stendhal is introduced (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, the introduction of Stendhal and the continued presence of Kuin as a villain raise the intensity and deepen the intrigue for the unfolding narrative. The thug leader’s association with Koichi’s group and Stendhal setting his sights on him next is bound to play a pivotal role in the story’s unfolding developments.

With expanding world-building and hints at darker plots ahead, the episode strikes a strong balance between emotional resonance and rising tension. Altogether, episode 5 effectively builds momentum while keeping the tone engaging, making for a thrilling yet heartfelt watch.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5: An overall production criticism

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 marks another standout entry, showcasing Studio Bones Film’s continued excellence in both storytelling and production.

The episode starts on a more emotional note, exploring Koichi and Pop’s backstory, but quickly escalates in intensity during the second half, particularly with the introduction of Stendhal, whose role is poised to become central to the unfolding narrative.

Koichi fights Akira (Image via Bones Film)

Studio Bones Film elevates the production quality even further, enhancing both the visual and auditory experience. The storytelling remains compelling with strong direction and a cohesive narrative flow. Visually, the episode is top-tier, with stunning animation and expressive sequences that effectively balance emotional depth and intense action.

The first half’s heartfelt moments are portrayed with nuance and sincerity, while the action sequences, though brief, are impactful, particularly the confrontation between Koichi, Akira, and Stendhal.

The dynamic camera work, fluid animation, and comic-book-style effects continue to give the series its distinct visual flair. Stendhal’s elimination of Akira delivers a chilling moment that shows his menacing presence.

Koichi vs. Akira (Image via Bones Film)

Voice acting across the board remains exceptional, adding emotional weight and intensity to each scene. The sound design and musical direction by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi cohesively amplify the tone and tension throughout.

Altogether, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 stands out as a polished, emotionally resonant, and visually impressive installment that raises anticipation for what’s next.

Final thoughts

To sum up, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 offers a compelling and thoroughly entertaining viewing experience. With the introduction of Stendhal, Kuin’s expanding role, and the emotional connection between Koichi and Pop, the plot gains significant momentum.

These narrative developments are matched by heightened production values and a polished overall presentation. Altogether, this fifth episode further proves the series as one of Spring 2025’s most promising and consistently engaging titles.

