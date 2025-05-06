  • home icon
  Anime
  My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 06, 2025 10:10 GMT
Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other Japanese television networks. Soon after, it will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode revealed Koichi and Pop's shared past. When Koichi was young, he rescued Pop from drowning. However, he had no idea it was Pop. Pop wished to tell Koichi the truth but failed. Additionally, the episode featured Koichi and Pop facing the Hardening Quirk Instant Villain from before. Fortunately, a new vigilante called Stendhal came to their aid.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 release date and time

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 is slated to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime might be released the next day in some regions.

The next episode will be titled Frontline.

The sixth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amMondayMay 12
Eastern Daylight Time1 amMondayMay 12
British Summer Time3 pmMondayMay 12
Central European Summer Time
4 pmMondayMay 12
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmMondayMay 12
Philippine Standard Time10 pmMondayMay 12
Japanese Standard Time11 pmMondayMay 12
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmMondayMay 12
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6?

Souga Kugizaki as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 will first be televised on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Later, the anime episode will also be broadcast on Yomiuri TV. In Japan, viewers can stream the episode on ABEMA, Disney+, Hulu, Lemino, d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Anime Times, and others.

For global anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 recap

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5, titled Judgment, revealed Koichi's shared past with Pop. When Koichi was younger, he rescued Pop from drowning while running late for his hero course entrance test. While Koichi was unaware that the person he saved was Pop, Pop wished to thank him and return the hoodie he gave her that day. Unfortunately, she failed in her attempt.

The episode later switched its focus to the Hardening Quirk Instant Villain. When the villain attacked the city again, Koichi tried to keep him occupied for a hero to come and take over the fight. While no hero arrived and the police were late, a new vigilante called Stendhal arrived to aid him. Ultimately, Stendhal killed the Instant Villain.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6?

Stendhal as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 6, titled Frontline, will likely show Kuin Hachisuka approaching Stendhal with pictures of Instant Villains. Kuin might hope to see how the Instant Villains she created fared against the vigilante.

Viewers can hope to see Stendhal go after Souga Kugizaki and the other Instant Villains. However, this time, instead of fighting the Villains, Koichi, Pop, and Knuckleduster might try to defend them against Stendhal.

