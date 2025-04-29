My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 will be released on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw Kuin Hachisuka launch another Instant Villain into the city. Fortunately, Knuckleduster took care of him. The anime later saw Koichi meet Ingenium. Ingenium helped Koichi figure out how he could stop while sliding. Koichi later returned the favor by assisting Ingenium's team capture a villain.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 is slated to be released on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11 PM JST. However, due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime might be released the next day in certain regions.
The next episode will be titled Judgement.
The fifth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Soon after, the anime episode will also be aired on Yomiuri TV. Viewers can also stream the episode on ABEMA, Hulu, Lemino, Disney+, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Times, and others.
As for international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 Recap
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4, titled Top Runner, saw Kuin Hachisuka make her move by launching another Instant Villain at the city. Fortunately, Knuckleduster defeated the villain alone and got his groove back.
The anime later saw Koichi meet with Ingenium. Ingenium helped Koichi understand how he could stop while sliding fast. Surprisingly, Ingenium liked Koichi's Quirk and wanted him to join his Idaten team. Koichi later returned the favor by helping the Idaten team capture a villain.
While Ingenium was grateful for Koichi's help, he retracted his offer to Koichi, believing the vigilante had already found his place.
What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 5, titled Judgement, will first reveal Pop☆Step's past and how she first met Koichi Haimawari. As suggested by the episode preview, the two knew each other before the events of the first episode.
The anime will later switch to the present as another villain will emerge in the city. While the Crawler tries to fight the villain, someone else is set to emerge from the shadows and fight the villain. The anime hasn't revealed whether the person is a hero or vigilante, but given their blood-stained blade, it is to be assumed that they might be dangerous.
