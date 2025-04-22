My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on BS NTV, Tokyo MX, and other television networks in Japan. Soon after, it will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

The previous episode showed Koichi spending more time with Pop☆Step and Knuckleduster as they hung out at his home. Amidst this, they took down another Instant Villain but found no clues about Trigger's distributor. Later, the anime introduced fans to the series' antagonist, Kuin Hachisuka.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 release date and time

Pop and Crawler as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 is slated to be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 11 PM JST. However, due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime might be released the next day in some regions.

The next episode will be titled Top Runner.

The fourth episode of the My Hero Academia anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:00 am Monday April 28 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Monday April 28 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Monday April 28 Central European Summer Time

04:00 pm Monday April 28 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Monday April 28 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 28 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 am Monday April 28 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 am Monday April 28

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4?

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 will first air on BS NTV and Tokyo MX. Soon after, it will also be available on Yomiuri TV. Viewers can watch the episode on Hulu, Disney+, ABEMA, Lemino, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Times, and others.

For international fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 recap

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3, titled Bee, saw Koichi and Knuckleduster save Pop☆Step after an obsessed fan turned into an Instant Villain, hoping to shake hands with his idol. While the vigilantes defeated the Instant Villain, they found no new clues on Trigger.

The episode also introduced Kuin Hachisuka, a second-year high school student and part-time villain who wished to set the town ablaze. She used her bees to inject Trigger into innocent bystanders, turning them into Instant Villains. Fortunately, the heroes arrived in time to take them down.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4?

Ingenium as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 4, titled Top Runner, will focus more on Kuin Hachisuka as she is set to inject another person with Trigger. This incident is expected to plunge the city into chaos, as the new instant villain is set to fight Knuckleduster.

Fortunately, to fight this chaos, Pro Hero Ingenium is set to show up on the scene, and surprisingly, he is set to team up with the vigilante, Crawler. The episode preview also revealed that Koichi Haimawari's Slide and Glide Quirk is set to evolve.

