Netflix's Kakegurui Live-action BET announces May 2025 release date with new PV

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Netflix Anime unveiled the official trailer for BET, an English-language live-action series "based in part" on the Japanese manga series Kakegurui. The live-action Netflix series is slated to premiere worldwide on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler, written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura, is a Japanese manga serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Joker since March 2014. The manga has been collected into 18 compiled volumes and has received numerous anime and live-action adaptations.

Netflix Anime unveils Kakegurui live-action BET's official trailer

On April 22, 2025, Netflix Anime dropped the official trailer for BET, an English-language live-action series "based in part" on Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's Japanese manga series Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler.

The series is set to have a total of 10 episodes.

As revealed by the official trailer, the upcoming live-action series focuses on Yumeko, a new transfer student at St. Dominic's Prep, a school with a 100-year history. The parents enroll their children at the school to learn what it takes to run the world in roles such as CEOs. dictators, crime lords, etc. However, it isn't the classes that change the students, but the gambling.

Winning means everything at St. Dominic's Prep, as the top ten students get into the student council. While the council plays like assassins, teachers and students are known to vanish. That said, nobody knows their whereabouts.

The official trailer then switches its focus to Yumeko's past and goals. While she used to be kind of a pro gambler, she wasn't after money. As seen in the trailer, Yumeko's parents went to St. Dominic's Prep. Following their death, Yumeko is certain that the culprit is someone from the school. Hence, she wishes to find out who killed her parents.

The trailer then gives a glimpse of Yumeko winning several games and taking down numerous bigwigs from the school. Amidst this, the live-action series also gives fans a look at the antagonist. While Netflix has yet to name-drop her, she might be inspired by Kirari Momobami from Kakegurui.

The Netflix live-action series stars Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

While not a lot has been unveiled about the staff members, Boat Rocker Media is producing the series with showrunner Simon Barry. Aside from writing and directing the series, Simon Barry also serves as an executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell.

