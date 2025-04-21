Crunchyroll reveals English dub release dates and more for Kowloon Generic Romance anime and others

Monday, April 21, 2025 saw Crunchyroll reveal the English dub casts and release dates for the television Kowloon Generic Romance anime series and others. The other series which had English dub information revealed alongside the news are Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2, and The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl.
Crunchyroll also revealed the English dub staff for the Kowloon Generic Romance anime and other series alongside the cast and release date information. Based on the latest available information, the English dubs for all three highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series should be available to stream as of this article’s writing.
Crunchyroll reveals English dub info for Kowloon Generic Romance anime and other spring 2025 heavy-hitters
The official release date for the Kowloon Generic Romance anime’s English dub was this past Sunday, April 20, 2025. The English dub staff includes Julie Maddalena as Voice Director, Eric P. Sherman as Producer, Chris Cason as Writer/Adaptation, Kenneth Thompson as Mixer, and Esgarda Valadez as Engineer. The cast includes Lauren Landa as Reiko, Ben Balmaceda as Kudo, Brent Mukai as Lee, Edward Mendoza as Gwen, and Risa Mei as Xiaohei.
The official release date for the English dub of The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl also began streaming on Sunday, April 20. The cast includes Tia Ballard as Sophia, Aiden Call as Louis, Kevin D. Thelwell as Isaac, Landon McDonald as Eddy, Sean Hennigan as Headmaster, Francine Gonzalez as Carissa, and Marcus D. Stimac as Gorilla. The series’ English dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Caitlin Glass
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Ben Phillips
- Mixer: William Dewell
- Engineer: Victor Acosta
Lastly, the English dub for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 began streaming on Monday, April 21. The cast includes Ben Balmaceda as Raido, Kesley Cruz as Aharen, Kara Edwards as Riku, Katelyn Barr as Tobaru, Kristen McGuire as Oshiro, Kevin D. Thelwell as Ishikawa, Veronica Laux as Sato, and Tia Ballard as Miyahira. The series’ English dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Jonathan Rigg
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Matthew Greenbaum
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- Engineer: Derric Benavides
The Kowloon Generic Romance anime premiered in Japan on April 5, with Crunchyroll streaming the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan in summer 2025. The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl anime premiered in Japan on April 6, with Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 premiering on April 7. Crunchyroll is also streaming both weekly with English subtitles.
All three are some of the most highly anticipated television anime series from the spring 2025 broadcast season both domestically in Japan and internationally. Other major highlights include Fire Force season 3, Wind Breaker season 2, the return of the One Piece anime series, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, and more.
Related links
- Kowloon Generic Romance manga officially confirmed to be in final arc
- Kowloon Generic Romance's premiere has fans swooning over Reiko Kujirai
- Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more