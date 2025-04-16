Kowloon Generic Romance manga officially confirmed to be in final arc

Tuesday, April 14, 2025 saw a restructured interview with mangaka Jun Mayuzuki published, where she confirmed her Kowloon Generic Romance manga was in its final arc. Mayuzuki also specified that the manga was also nearing its climax, suggesting that it has been in the final arc for quite some time.

The restructured interview with the Kowloon Generic Romance mangaka came from the Nikkei Cross Trend website, while the original came from Nikkei Entertainment!’s April issue. Unfortunately, Mayuzuki gave no other details regarding her manga’s final arc and climax, seemingly leaving the details for readers to experience weekly.

Kowloon Generic Romance manga allegedly approaching its climax per mangaka

With the Kowloon Generic Romance manga approaching its climax, fans are unsure of exactly how much time they have left with the series. Given the timing of this announcement, fans can likely count on a few more month’s worth of issues being in store for them. Especially for such a long-running series as Mayuzuki’s, the remaining unconcluded plot points and loose ends will likely take some time to get in order.

Likewise, with this manga being the only one Mayuzuki is publicly involved in the production of currently, fans can expect the series’ conclusion to be her main focus. More likely than not, the ending will prove incredibly satisfying to both long-term manga readers, and those who recently started it after seeing the ongoing television anime adaptation. Fans can also expect Shueisha and the Weekly Young Jump editorial staff to give her as much time as needed for the ending.

Mayuzuki’s Kowloon Generic Romance manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. The manga is still ongoing there today with regular serialization. 87 chapters have been collected into 10 compilation volumes, with an 11th releasing in Japan on Thursday, April 17. Of these 11 volumes, nine are officially translated into and available for purchase in English. Yen Press licenses the manga for English release, describing its story:

“Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…”

As mentioned above, the television anime adaptation of the series is currently airing, and premiered in Japan on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime internationally with English subtitles as it airs in Japan weekly. As of this article’s writing, no alternate language dubs have been announced for the series; however, given its quickly rising popularity, it’s expected that at least an English dub will be announced at a later date.

