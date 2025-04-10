On April 10, 2025, the Terraformars manga announced another hiatus until Summer 2025, following its return in April 2024. This hiatus was communicated through the latest issue of Weekly Young Jump, the magazine that publishes the manga's chapters.

Terraformars is a manga series created by Yu Sasuga and illustrated by Kenichi Tachibana. It was launched on January 13, 2011, and has 23 volumes published (22 in English). The series has inspired numerous spin-offs and anime adaptations focusing on various arcs. It has also been adapted into a live-action film and a game.

Terraformars manga set to return from hiatus in Summer 2025

In April 2025, the Terraformars manga made its return after nearly a five-year hiatus, caused by health complications affecting its author, Yu Sasuga. Since its comeback, it has released a single volume. The manga transitioned from Miracle Jump to Weekly Young Jump, both published by Shueisha, changing from a bi-monthly release schedule to a weekly one.

However, the Terraformars manga is going on hiatus once again, as announced in the latest issue of its magazine. According to the 19th issue of Weekly Young Jump magazine 2025, Terraformars will go on hiatus until Summer 2025 (July-September) for undisclosed reasons.

The Terraformars manga has received several anime adaptations, all produced by the animation studio LIDENFILMS, which is known for animating popular series like Call of the Night, Please Put Them On, Takamine, KAGINADO, Cells at Work: Code Black, and Love and Lies.

Some of the main voice cast includes Shizuka Itou (Akeno Himejima from High School DxD) as Michelle K. Davis, Yoshimasa Hosoya (Oota from Tanaka is Always Listless) as Akari Hizamaru, Hidenobu Kiuchi (Kenzou Tenma from Monster) as Shoukichi Komachi, and Unshou Ishizuka (Borsalino from One Piece) as Sylvester Aimov.

The key staff members consist of Hiroshi Hamasaki (key animator for Perfect Blue) as the director and key animator, Shusei Murai (music composer for Aiura) as the music composer, and Masanori Shino (character designer for No Guns Life) along with Satoshi Kimura (key animator for Jujutsu Kaisen) as character designers.

Terraformars manga synopsis

A Terraformar as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Terraformars is a sci-fi manga series set in the 21st century, where humans are trying to colonize Mars. To achieve this, some scientists send algae and cockroaches to the planet, hoping to create a livable environment.

Fast forward to the 26th century, a team is dispatched to Mars in search of a suitable habitat, as Earth is now plagued by a deadly virus. To humanity's despair, the cockroaches sent to Mars centuries earlier have evolved into human-like beings known as Terraformars, initiating a new battle on Mars.

