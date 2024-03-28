Terraformars manga returns from hiatus after five years

On March 28, 2024, the 17th issue of Weekly Young Jump revealed that Terraformars manga will be returning after a 5-year hiatus on April 4, 2024. The manga will be featured on the cover of the 18th issue of Weekly Young Jump to commemorate its return. The series went on hiatus due to the poor health of the author, Yu Sasuga.

Terraformars manga is a famous seinen series that has received two anime adaptations, TV and OVA, each adapting a different arc. The TV series aired in September 2014, with a sequel adaptation in 2016, whereas the OVA adaptation also aired in 2014. The Terraformars manga also received a live-action film in April 2016.

The 17th issue announcement of the return of Terraformars manga was made through the official YouTube channel of Shueisha's Young Jump. The announcement video started by showcasing the terraformars, the humanoid cockroaches that had taken over Mars.

The announcement video progressed by revealing the soldiers from Earth who went against these organisms. The trailer also showed the opposition side that fought against these soldiers to prevent the eradication of the Terraformars. The trailer ended with the reveal of the return date of Terraformars manga, which will be on April 4, 2024.

The manga series is written by Yu Sasuga and illustrated by Tachibana Kenichi. Animation studio LIDENFILMS animated the anime adaptations of Terraformars manga (both TV and OVA). The animation studio is famous for animating series like Tokyo Revengers, Call of the Night, Boarding School Juliet, and many others.

The voice casting for the anime adaptation included some legends from the industry. Some of them include Hizamaru Akari, voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Otsutsuki Hamura from Naruto), Komachi Shoukuchi, voiced by Hidenobu Kiuchi (Dr. Tenma from Monster), Asimov, Sylvester, voiced by Ishizuka Unshou (Kizaru from One Piece), and many others.

Terraformars manga synopsis

Terraformars is a sci-fi series that takes place in the 21st century when the atmospheric conditions on Earth have become worse and are slowly becoming unsuitable for the survival of life. So, the scientists of this century came up with a plan to send cockroaches to Mars, alongside some mold on which they can feed, to see how viable the conditions on this planet are for the survival of life.

Time passed, and the year 2577 arrived, and so did the time to send the first expedition team to Mars to check on the cockroaches. To everyone's surprise, the tiny creatures that were sent to this planet years ago have now become humanoid creatures due to the atmospheric conditions on Mars.

Not only this, but they also have superhuman strength due to their extraordinary natural resistance to atmospheric pressure. Now, the expedition team had to get rid of these creatures before reporting back to their home planet. However, darkness lurked on Mars, which could indicate that these creatures were being controlled.

