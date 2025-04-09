Ghost Mikawa's latest update dashes hope for Days with My Stepsister season 2

Days with My Stepsister season 2 will not be released anytime soon. This was announced by the author, Ghost Mikawa, of the original novel. This was done in response to the various social media posts announcing the return of the anime series. The author felt the need to address this and did so by posting it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

The announcement post was uploaded on April 2, 2025, at 9:18 pm JST. The author also provided the fans with opinions on their company’s influence on the production of an anime series. Fans want a sequel to the first season of the anime adaptation. However, it doesn’t seem like Days with My Stepsister season 2 will be released anytime soon.

Days with My Stepsister season 2 has not been green-lit; the author speaks out

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, Ghost Mikawa took to X to clarify a few things. Numerous social media posts spread rumors about Days with My Stepsister season 2 being released. However, there was no basis for this statement. Therefore, the author felt the need to clear up a few things before things descended into absolute chaos on the internet.

The author in question also stated that their company was in no position to decide whether or not a second season would be released. The author stated that their company alone could not produce season 2 and asked fans for support.

Ad

Days with My Stepsister season 2 has not been approved at the time of writing (Image via Studio DEEN)

Ghost Mikawa thanked netizens for watching the show and stated that the fans would be updated soon. Here is a rough translation of what the Days With My Step Sister author had said through their post on X:

Ad

“While I was ego-searching I came across a post that said Days with My Stepsister season 2 had been confirmed, but it hasn't been confirmed. Some people may have misunderstood my recent announcement, but my company has no right to make decisions regarding the second season of a TV anime. We will do our best, but it's not an easy task, so please support our activities without worrying about results.”

Ad

Furthermore, the author of Days with My Step Sister also urged fans not to spread false information on the internet. It can be quite difficult to contain the situation. Now, let’s take a closer look at the plot of the series.

Days with My Stepsister plot in brief

The story revolves around Yuuta, whose father remarries. Now, he is forced to live with his sister, who is also one of the most popular girls in his school. At first, they aren’t really sure how to act in each others’ presence. However, as the show advances, they get comfortable with each other, which is how an unlikely love story begins.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More