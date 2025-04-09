Ghost Mikawa's latest update dashes hope for Days with My Stepsister season 2

Days with My Stepsister season 2 will not be released anytime soon. This was announced by the author, Ghost Mikawa, of the original novel. This was done in response to the various social media posts announcing the return of the anime series. The author felt the need to address this and did so by posting it on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The announcement post was uploaded on April 2, 2025, at 9:18 pm JST. The author also provided the fans with opinions on their company’s influence on the production of an anime series. Fans want a sequel to the first season of the anime adaptation. However, it doesn’t seem like Days with My Stepsister season 2 will be released anytime soon.
Days with My Stepsister season 2 has not been green-lit; the author speaks out
As mentioned earlier, Ghost Mikawa took to X to clarify a few things. Numerous social media posts spread rumors about Days with My Stepsister season 2 being released. However, there was no basis for this statement. Therefore, the author felt the need to clear up a few things before things descended into absolute chaos on the internet.
The author in question also stated that their company was in no position to decide whether or not a second season would be released. The author stated that their company alone could not produce season 2 and asked fans for support.
Ghost Mikawa thanked netizens for watching the show and stated that the fans would be updated soon. Here is a rough translation of what the Days With My Step Sister author had said through their post on X:
“While I was ego-searching I came across a post that said Days with My Stepsister season 2 had been confirmed, but it hasn't been confirmed. Some people may have misunderstood my recent announcement, but my company has no right to make decisions regarding the second season of a TV anime. We will do our best, but it's not an easy task, so please support our activities without worrying about results.”
Furthermore, the author of Days with My Step Sister also urged fans not to spread false information on the internet. It can be quite difficult to contain the situation. Now, let’s take a closer look at the plot of the series.
Days with My Stepsister plot in brief
The story revolves around Yuuta, whose father remarries. Now, he is forced to live with his sister, who is also one of the most popular girls in his school. At first, they aren’t really sure how to act in each others’ presence. However, as the show advances, they get comfortable with each other, which is how an unlikely love story begins.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.
