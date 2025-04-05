The Dinner Table Detective episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 is set to release on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the hilarious introduction of the anime’s central trio in the premiere, fans are curious to see how the first murder mystery resolves and where the story goes from there.

Ad

While it's all but certain that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 release date and time

The origin of Kageyama's apparent deductive skills should be a main focus of The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, April 11, 2025. Most international viewers will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, April 11. Very few audiences will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, April 11 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, Friday, April 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM Saturday, April 12, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 2

Reiko's continued frustrations with Kazamatsuri will also likely be a major part of The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 (Image via Madhouse)

Madhouse's highly anticipated mystery will stream on Amazon Prime Video both in Japan and internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 began with Reiko Hosho’s introduction as she attended her uncle Goro Kiryuin’s 60th birthday party. She then met up with her cousins and friends, speaking with them and learning of another friend Mai’s death at her own hands. This was implied to be a result of her fiance Kazuya Teshirogi abandoning their love for an arranged marriage with someone named Mizuho, whom Reiko was familiar with.

Ad

Reiko later got a call from her partner Inspector Kazamatsuri to meet her at the hotel she was already at for a crime scene. A mysterious butler provided Reiko with her detective outfit, allowing her to go meet with Kazamatsuri. This revealed the crime scene’s victim to be Mizuho, who died after claiming her assailant was a woman in a red dress with a green necklace. She also added that she hadn’t seen this person before, but that they seemed familiar somehow.

Ad

Kazamatsuri and Reiko immediately rounded up her cousins, all in red dresses, and one other guest who also had on a red dress. However, they were all exonerated via questioning, as was the man who found Mizuho given his status as her lawyer. This led Kazamatsuri to panic, demanding Reiko to find the criminal before they had to leave in 30 minutes. The episode ended with the butler introducing himself as Kageyama, Reiko’s new servant who also solved the case.

Ad

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 should begin with a continued focus on Reiko and Kageyama’s discussion about what she has to do to help him confirm his suspicions. In the process, he should also explain what his suspicions are and how he came to such conclusions. More likely than not, Kageyama will have a professional background which goes beyond his butlering duties, hence his detective skills.

Focus should then shift to Kageyama and Reiko executing their plan with Kazamatsuri’s help. More likely than not, this will confirm that Mizuho’s attacker used Reiko’s dress and jewelry, which she changed out of to get into her detective uniform, to disguise herself. The episode should end with the case solved and Kageyama, Kazamatsuri, and Reiko cementing their partnership.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More