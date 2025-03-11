5 best official anime collaborations (& 5 that were incredibly underwhelming)

Anime collaborations have become a huge trend, with major franchises joining hands with fashion brands, video games, and lifestyle products. Some collaborations blended creativity and fan service perfectly. Examples of this could include Dolce & Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen’s stylish character-inspired outfits or Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super's epic battles in the gaming world. However, there were other collaborations that didn't really leave a lasting impression on fans.

Accounting for the impressive potential, not all collabs struck the right balance between anime aesthetics and brand appeal. For instance, the Gucci x Doraemon felt underwhelming given its designs while fans opined that Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon looked more like a luxury cash grab than a true tribute to a beloved series. This list glimpses anime collaborations that did and didn't hit the mark.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion of the author. The collaborations aren't ranked in any particular order.

Best top official anime collaborations

1) Dolce & Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen

Dolce & Gabbana x Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via X)

When speaking of anime collaborations, Dolce & Gabbana's partnership with Jujutsu Kaisen cannot be missed. The fashion brand launched a clothing line inspired by Gege Akutami's series in select boutiques across Japan and online retailers in April 2024. Initially, it seemed random, but the series has a history of collaborating with brands like Uniqlo UT as well (2021).

This was the Dolce & Gabbana's anime collaborations, which broke new ground for the fashion house. It featured a blend of anime and Japanese street style aesthetics. The collection was centered on the main cast like Yuji, Megumi and Nobara. There were also items inspired by Maki, Nanami and Gojo.

2) Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super (Image via Epic Games)

Another one of the anime collaborations that was very well-received was Fortnite tying up with Dragon Ball Super. Fortnite has made a name for itself in the immense variety of skins it allows players to don when surviving in the Battle Royale. Previously, Fortnite joined hands with a number of franchises like John Wick, Mortal Kombat, Lara Croft and Arcane.

Now, it took things to the next level by introducting anime collaborations, the Dragon Ball Super one being ultra popular. Players could don the looks of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, Androids 17 and 18 and many more. Reviews spoke highly of the designs put forth, the level of detail and value for money it afforded.

3) Loewe x Studio Ghibli

Loewe x Studio Ghibli (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe jumped in on the anime collaborations train by partnering with Studio Ghibli. This was a great move given the kind of anime they got access to rather than a single franchise. They have a record of releasing capsule collections inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and a limited-edition Howl’s Moving Castle-inspired lineup.

What made this kind partnership successful when it comes to anime collaborations was its seamless ability to simply fit. One need not be a fan to find a versatile piece that would suit one's wardrobe. Miyazaki's favorite Howl's Moving Castle saw its scenes printed on tweed jacket linings and even a Calcifer-inspired scent.

4) One Piece Vegas Sphere

One Piece Vegas Sphere (Image via X)

One of the anime collaborations that cannot be missed out is One Piece on the Vegas Sphere. The multi-generational series commemorated its 25th anniversay by taking over the biggest screen in the world. From June 10, 2024 to June 16, 2024, 90 second displays of the anime's visuals were seen on the sphere to tribute Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.

Fans were full of praise for the immersive and visually stunning show. They were beyond pleased with the manner in which the sphere's massive screen was utilized. Detailed character portrayals and iconic scenes delighted die-hard fans. Even for non-fans, it was a spectacle to witness and a push to tune in to the series.

5) One Piece x Dragon Ball Z x Toriko

One Piece x Dragon Ball Z x Toriko (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, ending the best anime collaborations section is the One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko crossover. Following two previous highly successful crossover episodes featuring One Piece and Toriko, the third one added Dragon Ball Z to the mix. It was Toriko's 99th episode and the 590th episode of One Piece, a 1 hour special that many were eagerly waiting for.

Fans couldn't get enough of such a crossover, deeply wishing it wasn't just an hour long. Despite bringing together three different styles of anime, the animation quality remained sharp and crisp and adhered to their respective originals, with the necessary nuances, of course.

Anime collaborations that were underwhelming

1) Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Now to the other end, Fortnite collaborating with Kaiju No. 8 turned out to be a bit underwhelming when considering anime collaborations. Following the success of the anime's first season, Epic Games decided to delve into its anime collaborations section and bring out the Kaiju. Similar to Dragon Ball Super and other anime, skins were released for characters from the anime.

However, the release received a mixed response, with the scales tipping to the disappointing end. Many felt that Kafka Hibino needed a transformation emote while also commenting that the collab was brought in at the wrong time. Moreover, some even felt that the skins were expensive, considering the limited options.

2) Gucci x Doraemon

Gucci x Doraemon (Image via Gucci)

An intriguing anime collaborations was when Gucci tied up with Doraemon. The ultra-popular kids anime being featured on a brand like this was quite surprising to many and felt like a hit-or-miss. Unfortunately for the brand, it didn't seem like the target was quite hit. It was meant to celebrate 50 years of Doraemon with about 50 items put on offer.

However, buyers felt that designs were lacking somewhere. They opined that merely adding the character's face on merchandise simply wouldn't be enough. Others felt that although the collab was a decent one, the styles looked to flashy and weren't something they would line up in a store for.

3) Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon (Image via X)

Among the anime collaborations to note, Jimmy Choo's parley with Sailor Moon cannot be left out. Calling out to the "Moon," the luxury footwear label released a collaborative collection of special edition bags and shoes with the legendary 90s manga series Sailor Moon. It was to mark the 30th anniversary of Naoko Takeuchi’s magnum opus.

While the designs did justice to the characters of the series, the price tag seemed to sweep customers off their feet. Arguably, Jimmy Choo is expensive for good reason, but many felt that this particular lineup was a little too high for the regular consumer. Again, there was displeasure at the immensely long delivery period from brand to customer.

4) One Piece at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

(Image via Toei Animation's X)

One Piece found itself at the center of other anime collaborations, a particularly underwhelming one being Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. The parade is an annual event held in the Big Apple by the department store chain Macy's. Beginning in 1924, it is now a major event that attracts footfall from all across the world. For the 2023 addition, One Piece received representation.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the Luffy balloon deflated during the event. Fans were displeased with the simplistic design and lack of intricate details, as compared to other ballons, like Goku. The balloon deflating mid-way served as a major negative mark for this among anime collaborations.

5) Mokobara x Naruto

Mokobara x Naruto (Image via Mokobara's X)

Lastly, Indian brand Mokobara also hopped on the anime collaborations train by picking Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto to collab with. The series' success need not to be touched upon, given its global phenomenon status, which is what Mokobara wished to leverage. As such, they released bagpacks modeled after protagonists Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

However, this was one of the anime collaborations that didn't seem to be going well. Buyers complained of mediocre quality, the design straying away from the original aesthetic, and the brand's attempt to use Naruto without offering a premium product. Additionally, many felt that the higher price being charged was overkill.

