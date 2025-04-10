A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime confirms January 2026 release and more with new PV and visual

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to announce that the series will premiere in January 2026. The short clip also reveals the anime's main cast and staff.

A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime serves as an adaptation of the light novel series written by Misaki and illustrated by Sando. The series was originally serialized as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Later, TO Books acquired the rights and published the novels. The series also has a manga adaptation with 8Key and Momochi's compositions.

A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime's trailer confirms the January 2026 release window, cast, and staff

According to the latest promotional video shared by the official staff, A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime will be released in January 2026. However, the staff has yet to confirm an exact release date and the broadcast information, which will be revealed in the future.

The teaser trailer begins with Lizel, a nobleman, wandering in a city resembling his own. The locals wonder why a nobleman has come to the town. In the PV, Lizel briefly introduces himself and encounters the deuteragonist, Gil, who happens to be a seasoned adventurer. According to the video, Soma Saito voices Lizel, while Yuichiro Umehara stars as Gil.

In addition to the teaser promotional video, the official staff unveiled a key visual for A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime. The illustration shows Lizel and Gil leisurely strolling through the royal capital. Lizel looks amused to see the surroundings, while Gil maintains a serious expression.

Furthermore, the anime's official site and X handle have shared comments from the original author, Misaki, and illustrator, Sando, and the manga artist, Momochi. In addition, illustrations from Sando and Momochi have arrived. Both visuals showcase Gil and Lizel in all their glory.

Regarding the A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime, Misaki said that they can hardly process the adaptation's news. The author urges fans to watch the "ordinary daily lives" of Lizel and Gil, and hopes they find peace and tranquility. On the other hand, Sando reveals how they had the opportunity to be involved in the anime as an illustrator.

Kenta Noda directs the fantasy anime at the joint production of Synergy SP and Ascension, with Yosuke Suzuki handling the series scripts. Akito Fujiwara is enlisted as the character designer, while Kosuke Yamashita is the show's music composer.

A brief synopsis of A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime

Lizel, as seen in the PV (Image via Synergy SP and Ascension)

Based on Misaki's original light novel series, the anime centers on Lizel, a nobleman, who finds himself in a city that oddly resembles his own, but isn't. Soon, he discovers that he has come to a different world.

Yet, rather than panicking, he sets out to learn more about the strange city. To help him do so, Lizel hires Gil, a seasoned adventurer, who serves as his protector and tour guide. As such, the anime will explore a slice-of-life fantasy story and focus on Lizel and Gil's dynamics.

