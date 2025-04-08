Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie announced for 2026

The Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie adaptation will make its debut in 2026, official sources working on the project announced on X on April 8, 2025, at 7 am JST.
Kusunoki no Bannin is a novel written by Keigo Higashino, a well-known Japanese author recognized for his captivating mystery novels. The book was released in 2020 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation of this popular novel.
Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie is all set to be released in 2026
As mentioned, the Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie is set to debut sometime next year. Additionally, officials announced that A-1 Pictures will be responsible for the project's production.
The announcement on X also revealed that Tomohiko Ito will direct the Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie. He is an industry veteran who has worked on numerous titles, including Erased, Sword Art Online, and The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED.
The announcement included a key visual featuring a plain off-white background and a massive camphorwood tree. As fans of the book will know, this tree is one of the most important themes in the story.
Further release information will be provided as the year progresses.
Kusunoki no Bannin anime movie plot in brief
The story of Kusunoki no Bannin revolves around Reito Naoi, a young man who was fired from his job for unjust reasons. Enraged, he commits a crime and is later arrested. His life falls apart in just a few days as he proceeds to appeal to the investigator.
However, his efforts prove fruitless, and he is sent to court to receive his indictment. To his shock, a lawyer arrives and informs him of a scenario where he could be released. He is asked to become the guardian of a camphorwood tree.
Although it's an unusual request, he agrees and becomes the guardian of the camphorwood tree at the Tsugiko shrine. As a guardian, he meets people from various walks of life and engages in interesting conversations.
