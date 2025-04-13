Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 will be released on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 2 focused on revealing more about Kudou's feelings while also marking the beginning of an actual romance between Kudou and the current Kujirai.

While episode 1 subtly hinted at a more sinister sci-fi plot progressing in the background, episode 2 progressed it much further with the appearance of Dr. Hebinuma and the disappearance of Gwen. Read on learn about the release schedule of the next episode.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3: Release date and time

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 will be released on April 19, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 2 adapted chapters 9 to 16, being consistent to the eight chapter per episode pacing, set by episode 1. The entire series will have a total of 13 episodes throughout the entire Spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:00 am Saturday April 19, 2025 Pacific Time 07:00 am Saturday April 19, 2025 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Sunday

April 19, 2025 India Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday April 19, 2025

Where to watch Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3?

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 will air on TV Tokyo Network, with new episodes being released weekly every Saturday. Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video will stream it for Japanese audiences. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and Bili Bili.

A brief recap of Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2

Kujirai B and Kudou as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2 picked up from the ending of episode 1, with a distraught Kujirai leaving the Goldfish Teahouse. Before she could completely gather her thoughts, Xiaohei calls her to lodge a noise complaint. Given Kujirai's profession as a realtor, she goes to inspect the apartment.

In the apartment, Kujirai comes across Yaomei and confides in her about her missing past. Laohei reveals how missing past isn't that uncommon within Kowloon, since she herself had undergone surgeries to abandon her past appearance and eventually settled down in Kowloon. Their numerous meetings end with Yaomei naming Kujirai's past self as Kujirai B, attributing the missing memories as a result of amnesia.

Gwen as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO Animation)

Elsewhere, Gwen quits his job at the Goldfish Teahouse, raising suspicion within Kudou, especially since he was the one to broker Gwen's apartment. Kudou realizes that some odd events have been happening in Kowloon. Kudou and Kujirai enter a minor discourse due to Kujirai's rather shallow attempts at looking like Kujirai B, which only end up enraging Kudou.

Both of them then settle their differences, with Kudou subtly accepting the current Kujirai instead of being infatuated with Kujirai B. The episode ends with Dr. Hebinuma making an appearance alongside cryptic messages about Kujirai and her lack of history.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3: What to expect?

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 will continue to see increasing appearances from Dr. Hebinuma. It is expected to show more about his actual intentions and involvement with the events going on within Kowloon's walls. Gwen's disappearance might also get explained, to flesh out the sci-fi mystery plot progressing in the background.

