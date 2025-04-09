Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1: Kujirai and Kudou grow closer as the former explores her shattered memories

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 aired on April 5, 2025, introducing the main characters, Kudou and Kujirai, who inhabit the walled city of Kowloon. This episode primarily focused on revealing the current relationship dynamic between Kujirai and Kudou while also hinting at a more complex plot unfolding in the background.

Although episode 1 did not fully disclose the nature of the sci-fi storyline, future episodes will delve deeper into the oddities and anomalies taking place within the walled city of Kowloon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 highlights

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1: Reiko Kujirai (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 begins with a day-in-the-life montage centered on Reiko Kujirai and her morning routine. She spends her morning preparing for work after enjoying cigarettes with cold, fresh watermelon. Later, she leaves for her job, only to arrive late due to Kudou's interference.

Kujirai spends the rest of the day quietly harboring a slight grudge against Kudou. Kudou invites her to lunch to make amends. Although Kujirai hopes to try a new tropical café that just opened in Kowloon, Kudou takes her to a place serving traditional food, which disappoints her. Kujirai then comments on her eyesight, noting that her glasses have been giving her trouble lately, leading her to use eye drops.

Kudou and Kujirai as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Hebinuma Pharmaceuticals, a private company behind the Generic Terra Project, manufactured the eye drops. The project aimed to somehow upload human consciousness and memories into machines.

Kudou has a rather unusual reaction to the eye drops, stating that he didn't like them. He urges Kujirai not to use them and to settle for simple massages to alleviate her eye issues. After a consultation, Kujirai realizes that her eyesight has somehow improved, allowing her to function without her glasses.

Kudou comments that he preferred her with her glasses. Later that day, Kudou takes Kujirai out to eat again, leading her to a hidden corner of Kowloon City filled with stores she had never seen before.

The Goldfish Teahouse attendant (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

They go on an eating spree, nearly trying every single store. Although Kujirai mentions that she's finished eating for the day, Kudou insists on taking her to the "Goldfish Teahouse" for a treat. The teahouse attendant expresses his delight at the couple's return after a long absence, even though it’s Kujirai's first visit there.

Later, in Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1, Kujirai realizes her romantic feelings for Kudou, leading to an embrace. While the embrace is full of affection, Kudou soon pushes away Kujirai, saying he mistook her for someone else.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1: The mysterious photograph (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Eventually, Kujirai notices a picture hidden in Kudou's office drawer. Despite her hesitation, she retrieves the photograph, only to discover that it shows both her and Kudou with mischievous expressions. This revelation sparks additional questions in Kujirai's mind, especially since she has no memory of the photograph. The expression she wore didn't reflect her usual demeanor at all.

Later, Kujirai returns to the Goldfish Teahouse, where the same attendant reveals that he took the picture to commemorate her engagement with Kudou. The episode concludes with Kujirai having visions of a run-down Goldfish Teahouse, while contemplating the odd situation.

Final thoughts

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 successfully adapted the first eight chapters of the manga, allowing fans eager to continue the story to start reading from chapter 9. Episode 2 of Kowloon Generic Romance will be released on April 12, 2025, and reveal more about Kujirai's shattered memories alongside the Terra Project that is looming at every corner of Kowloon.

