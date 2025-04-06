Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. It will focus on Kujirai's apparent doppelganger, alongside the relations that Kudou might've had with her.

Episode 1 managed to hint at many of the plot threads involved in the story, alongside the importance of memories and an individual's nostalgia towards those memories. While episode 1 also hinted at Kujirai and Kudou's romance, only future episodes will reveal how it'll integrate with the overall mystery plot progressing within the walls of Kowloon.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2: Release date and time

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2 is scheduled for a release on April 12, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The series will have a total of 13 episodes spanning the entirety of the Spring 2025 season. Episode 1 seamlessly adapted chapter 1 to chapter 8, so fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga from chapter 9.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:00 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Pacific Time 07:00 am Saturday April 12, 2025 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Sunday

April 13, 2025 India Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday April 12, 2025

Where to watch Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2?

TV Tokyo Network will broadcast Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2, with new episodes following every Saturday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus will stream the episode for Japanese audiences, while Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili will bring the episode to English-speaking audiences.

A brief recap of Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1

Kudou and Kujirai as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 started with a day-in-the-life montage of Reiko Kujirai, displaying her rather mundane life as she enjoyed cigarettes and watermelon. Shortly after, Kujirai left her apartment and for her office.

Unfortunately, Kujirai couldn't manage to punch in on time because of Kudou cutting the line at the very last minute. Kudou later decides to treat Kujirai to lunch as compensation. Their stroll through the alleys of Kowloon for lunch swiftly turns into a conversation about memories and Kudou's appreciation for Kowloon and the nostalgia it provides.

Kujirai holding Kudou's secret photograph (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Eventually, Kujirai realizes that she harbored romantic feelings for Kudou, which boil up to the surface after both of them visit the Goldfish Teahouse. Oddly enough, the teahouse attendant addressed them as a returning couple, despite Kujirai visiting the establishment for the first time. The episode ends with Kujirai uncovering Kudou's past relationship with someone who looked exactly like her.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2: What to expect?

Kujirai in one of her visions (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 2 will mainly focus on uncovering the secret behind Kujirai's strange visions, alongside the photograph from Kudou's past. Given that episode 1 also hinted at an overarching sci-fi mystery plot progressing in the background, the next episode will explore the sci-fi elements, alongside Kudou's odd behaviour.

