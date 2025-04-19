Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 3 further developed the mystery and simulation aspect that has been present in the series since episode 1.

Ad

The disappearance of Gwen from episode 2 also received somewhat of an explanation. It revealed that Kujirai is nearly a perfect recreation of Kujirai B. The rest of the episode focused on the increasing tension between Kudou and Kujirai, who once again found themselves at odds.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Kowloon Generic romance episode 4.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4 will be premiering on April 26, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 3 adapted chapters 17 to 24, skipping a few panels from each chapter while simultaneously adapting the initial panels of chapter 25. Given the pace of the adaptation, the 13-episode season 1 may cover the entire story of the ongoing manga during the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:00 am Saturday April 26, 2025 Pacific Time 07:00 am Saturday April 26, 2025 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Sunday

April 27, 2025 India Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday April 26, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4?

TV Tokyo Network will mainly air Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4, with the rest of the episodes following a weekly release every Saturday. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Bili Bili, Ani-One Asia, and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3

Kujirai B as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO Animation)

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 3 diverted from the ending of episode 2 and instead went into a flashback. The flashback revealed how Kudou spent time working tirelessly under Kujirai B's leadership. This eventually served as the seed for their relationship. Kujirai B seemingly invited Kudou into her apartment, where he noted the distinct lack of any plushies or similar superficial items.

Ad

They eventually settled for a philosophical conversation about the nostalgia that Kowloon provides. The episode then cuts back to the present, where Dr. Hebinuma makes an appearance in the real estate agency that Kujirai worked at.

Although Hebinuma wanted to acquire a new plot for the expansion of his company, the visit only ended up frustrating Kudou due to Hebinuma's numerous advances toward Kujirai.

The Gwen doppleganger as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO Animation)

A few days later, a person resembling Gwen resurfaces in Kowloon and strikes up a conversation with Kujirai. Gwen then mentions how Kujirai perfectly resembles her original counterpart, but her current self is a desecration of the original Kujirai's memories. The episode shortly ends after Kujirai and Kudou once again bicker about their feelings, which ends with Kujirai collapsing.

Ad

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4: What to expect?

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 4 will divert the focus from the main duo and instead focus on Hebinuma and the new Gwen introduced in episode 3. The episodes so far have implied that the entirety of Kowloon is under some form of experiment. Episode 4 will reveal more about the experiment alongside the odd events taking place inside Kowloon.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More