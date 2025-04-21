Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on CBC/TBS networks in Japan. Soon after, the same anime episode will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Kanon Hisui embark on an investigation alongside Hibiki Sakurama, Angel Usukubo, and Green Battalion's informant Chidori. This investigation sees them get trapped in a time loop within a school's premises.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Kanon Hisui as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime episode may get released a day later in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled "Lost Memories."

Ad

The third episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Sunday April 27 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday April 27 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 27 Central European Summer Time

04:30 pm Sunday April 27 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday April 27 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 27 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday April 27 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday April 28

Ad

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3?

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will first be broadcast on CBC/TBS and its 28 affiliated networks in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Later, the anime will also air on BS11 and AT-X.

Ad

Besides television broadcasting, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also be available to stream on HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 Recap

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2, titled For This School, in This Moment, saw Kanon Hisui inform Hibiki and Angel that there are only four members in the Green Battalion. Moments later, the battalion meets with their informant Chidori and heads to school to locate a monster. While they fail to find significant clues, an Ouroboros member, Yuu Nishiki, asked them to come to the school on a weekday.

Ad

Soon after the Green Battalion infiltrated the school on a weekday, they got entrapped in a time loop, forced to follow the school's rules. Chidori and Kanon were certain this incident was Magatia's doing and decided they needed to go along with the time loop to investigate the school. Unfortunately, after the school day ended, the day got reset with Angel Usukubo also becoming part of the school's illusion.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3?

Ad

Angel Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3, titled Lost Memories, will most likely focus on Fighter D, Kanon Hisui, and Chidori trying to understand why Angel Usukubo fell under Magatia's control. Given the circumstances, there is a chance that all four members could become part of Magatia's illusion, hence, they would need to find a solution soon.

Ad

In addition, the anime could also give fans a glimpse of the real Hibiki Sakurama as he seemingly visited the school a few days ago as part of his personal investigation.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More