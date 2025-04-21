Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on CBC/TBS networks in Japan. Soon after, the same anime episode will be available to watch online locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Kanon Hisui embark on an investigation alongside Hibiki Sakurama, Angel Usukubo, and Green Battalion's informant Chidori. This investigation sees them get trapped in a time loop within a school's premises.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime episode may get released a day later in certain regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled "Lost Memories."
The third episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will first be broadcast on CBC/TBS and its 28 affiliated networks in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Later, the anime will also air on BS11 and AT-X.
Besides television broadcasting, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.
As for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also be available to stream on HULU in the United States.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2 Recap
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 2, titled For This School, in This Moment, saw Kanon Hisui inform Hibiki and Angel that there are only four members in the Green Battalion. Moments later, the battalion meets with their informant Chidori and heads to school to locate a monster. While they fail to find significant clues, an Ouroboros member, Yuu Nishiki, asked them to come to the school on a weekday.
Soon after the Green Battalion infiltrated the school on a weekday, they got entrapped in a time loop, forced to follow the school's rules. Chidori and Kanon were certain this incident was Magatia's doing and decided they needed to go along with the time loop to investigate the school. Unfortunately, after the school day ended, the day got reset with Angel Usukubo also becoming part of the school's illusion.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3, titled Lost Memories, will most likely focus on Fighter D, Kanon Hisui, and Chidori trying to understand why Angel Usukubo fell under Magatia's control. Given the circumstances, there is a chance that all four members could become part of Magatia's illusion, hence, they would need to find a solution soon.
In addition, the anime could also give fans a glimpse of the real Hibiki Sakurama as he seemingly visited the school a few days ago as part of his personal investigation.
