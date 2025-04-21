On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime, titled Cute High Earth Defense Club HIGH COLLAR!, unveiled a new promotional video and visual to announce that the series will premiere on July 7, 2025. In addition, the short video revealed the anime's cast members, staff, and the details regarding the theme songs and their artists.
The new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime was announced on March 17, 2025, with a teaser visual. The series is a new project of the original Cute High Earth Defense Club franchise. Under the production of Diomedea, the original anime follows a magical boy story created by Kurari Umatani.
The new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime's new trailer confirms the July 7, 2025, debut
According to the latest trailer shared by the official staff on Sunday, April 20, 2025, the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime will air its episodes every Monday at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and 11:30 pm JST on BS Nippon TV, starting July 7, 2025. More details concerning the anime's international release will be revealed in the future.
The trailer introduces the main characters of the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime, including Shinkurou Unzen, Narushi Sukayu, Sosuke Unohana, and others. The short video focuses on the character interactions and the transformation scenes.
In addition, the video reveals and previews the opening theme song, Haikara de GO, performed by Haikara Roman-dan, a group comprised of the five main cast members (Unzen, Sukayu, Unohana, Oshamanbe, Aso). On the other hand, Bankara Shinei-tai - the rival group, consisted of three voice units (Domeki, Nyuto, Nekoma) - has performed the ending theme, Zanko in Your Eyes.
The main cast members for the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime are:
- Taiga Takano as Shinkuro Unzen
- Ryuho Nagaoka as Narushi Sukayu
- Noriaki Kanze as Sousuke Unohana
- Takahiro Koike as Ushio Oshamanbe
- Tomomichi Nishimura as Nuru
- Taichi Kusano as Akuta Aso
- Tomoaki Maeno as Sutoreito Domeki
- Yohei Azakami as Samon Nyuto
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Kyan
- Daiki Yamashita as Tasuku Nekoma
- Tomokazu Sugita as Gotenba
Furthermore, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime. The visual depicts Domeki, Nyuto, and Nekoma - the Mayunan High School Student Council members, along with a prairie dog, who controls the council.
Coming to the staff, Shinji Takamatsu directs the magical boy anime at Studio DEEN, with Takashi Aoshima in charge of the series scripts. Ayaka Murakami serves as the chief animation director & character designer, while Yamazo is the music composer. Asahiko Koshiyama is the Photography Director, while Kana Tsuchimoto is in the Prop Design.
