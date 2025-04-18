Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime reveals new PV and more

Friday, April 18, 2025 saw Kadokawa begin streaming a teaser promotional video for the previously announced television Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime series. The promotional video also revealed and previewed the performances of the anime’s starring cast, including its titular protagonist.

The Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime also revealed a new teaser key visual for the series featuring the titular Alma and the titular Alma only. While no other information was revealed in this latest announcement, fans can expect additional news such as a narrower release window and more cast in the coming months.

Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime casts Dr. Stone’s Ryusui Nanami and more

The Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime series will star Hika Tsukishiro as Alma, Ryota Suzuki as Enji Kamisato, and M.A.O as Suzume Yobane. Tsukishiro is best otherwise known as the voice of Zatssu Tabi -That’s Journey’s Chika Suzugamori, while Suzuki is likely best known as Dr. Stone’s Ryusui Nanami, and M.A.O as Tensura Slime’s Shion. The performances and characters of all three are featured in the latest promotional video for the series.

The trailer primarily features Kamisato and Yobane as they teach Alma about life and answer her unique questions about family. The three are shown to live as a family-like unit, seemingly sharing an apartment or house together based on several shots. The teaser visual plainly features Alma, or more specifically the majority of her face. Outside of her guise, the rest of the visual is plain white, with no text or otherwise to speak of.

Ysaushiro Minami is directing the series at Studio Flad, with Yukie Sugawara overseeing the series scripts, and Mika Yamamoto designing the characters. It’s expected that both additional cast and staff will be revealed in the coming months, as well as narrower release information. It was previously revealed that the Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! anime series is slated to premiere on Japanese television sometime in the 2025 calendar year.

The series centers on Alma, a girl-type weapon of super high performance, and the two genius scientists who created her in Enji Kamisato and Suzume Yobane. While Kamisato and Yobane don’t get along in their personal lives, there is a hint of romance which lurks beneath these facades. The incredibly intelligent Alma picks up on this, resulting in her questioning of their relationship and exactly what bonds the three of them together.

The television anime series will serve as the official adaptation of mangaka Nanateru’s original series of the same name. The manga was serialized on Kadokawa Shoten’s Comic Newtype website from July 2021 to February 2024. The series was collected into three compilation volumes, none of which are available in English as of this article’s writing. Shortly after the original series’ completion in 2024, Nanateru began a sequel manga series.

