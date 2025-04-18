Blue Box anime's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 18, 2025 saw TMS Entertainment officially announce the English dub release date for the television Blue Box anime series as Friday, April 18 on Netflix. TMS Entertainment also confirmed that all 25 episodes of the television anime series’ first season are available to stream in English as of this article’s writing.

TMS Entertainment also confirmed the relatively small full cast list for the Blue Box anime’s English dub, but notably did not reveal any dub-specific staff for the production. While sharing this information is typical for most English dubs, it’s not completely out of the ordinary to forego listing this dub-specific staff.

Blue Box anime’s English dub casts voice of Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado and others

The Blue Box anime’s English dub cast includes Zach Aguilar as Taiki Inomata, Xanthe Huynh as Chinatsu Kano, Kayli Mills as Hina Chono, Caden Shaffer as Kyo Kasahara, and Daman Mills as Kengo Haryu. Their most recognizable respective roles are likely as Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado, Kuroko no Basketball’s Satsuki Momoi, Re:ZERO’s Emilia, Garouden’s Tomoyuki Hikita, and Dragon Ball Super’s Frieza, respectively.

As of this article’s writing, this is the fully announced cast list for the English dub. Likewise, with all episodes being available to stream in English simultaneously, it’s unlikely that any additional cast members will be announced. Those unlisted here who were cast are likely playing minor or unnamed characters in the series. It’s also unlikely that fans see TMS Entertainment or Netflix reveal the version-specific staff behind the English dub for the series.

The Blue Box anime first premiered on Japanese television in October 2024, and ran for two continuous cours for a total of 25 episodes. Netflix streamed the episodes weekly with English subtitles as they aired in Japan. The series was recently confirmed to be getting a second season, but no further information is available as of this article’s writing. The second season was announced with a teaser promotional video and a key visual.

Yuichiro Yano directed the series at Telecom Animation Film, with Yuko Kakihara overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino designed the characters, while UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS Entertainment was in charge of planning and production. The first cour’s opening theme was “Same Blue” by Official HiGE DANdism, while the ending theme was “Teenage Blue” by Eve. The second cour’s themes were “Shikaraba” by Macaroni Enpitsu and “Contrast” by TOMOO.

The series served as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Kouji Miura’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in April 2021, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. 171 of the manga’s 192 currently released chapters have been collected into 20 released or planned compilation volumes. Of these 20, 16 are available or planned for release in English.

