Where to begin the manga after Blue Box anime? Explained

On March 20, 2025, Blue Box anime ended with its 25 episodes. Moreover, a few days after season 1's climax, a sequel was announced, adding to the fans' excitement. However, fans don't want to wait a few more years to see how the tale of Taiki and Chinatsu might end. So, where does the anime end in the manga?

Fans can start the manga from chapter 81 of volume 10. The Blue Box anime ended with the adaptation of chapter 79, however, chapter 80 was adapted earlier than its chronological order in the anime, as compared to the manga. In the future, fans can expect Taiki and Chinatsu to reach new heights in their sports and might even see a confession scene between these two.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Where to start Blue Box in the manga after the anime?

On October 3, 2025, the Blue Box anime started airing. The anime was animated by the animation studio Telecom Animation Film with an impeccable set of voice casting and staff members. The anime is based on a popular manga series written and illustrated by Kouji MIura.

The anime series adapted 3 chapters per episode, which is the usual adaptation rate for any manga's anime adaptation. Moreover, the opening and ending songs were added to meet the total time count of an episode. The anime adaptation started with the first chapter of volume 1 and ended with chapter 80 of volume 9. Chapter 80 is also the final chapter of volume 9.

So, fans could start reading the manga from the first chapter of volume 10 (chapter 81), or they might even start from chapter 1 for a full experience. During a manga's anime adaptation, some panels are skipped to meet the overall rhythm of an animation sequence. So, if fans are craving to witness some unadapted panels, starting from chapter 1 might be optimal.

Lastly, the Blue Box manga is quite ahead of the anime. The manga series, published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, has 19 volumes in publication, with the latest one, volume 20, set to be released on May 2, 2025.

Moreover, the manga is also available in English serialization, 14 volumes having been translated, with the latest volume to be released on May 6, 2025. The manga is also available to read online on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and application.

Blue Box: What to Expect from the Future

Season 1 ended with Taiki rejecting Hina. Hina, now experiencing heartbreak, was lifted by Ayame. On the other hand, Taiki went on a shopping trip with Chinatsu, which was in season 1. The manga from here will continue Taiki and Chinatsu's shopping trip as they close the gap between them.

After returning, the tension between these two rises, and Taiki might no longer be able to hold his feelings back for Chinatsu. With Hina now over her rejection, this might be prime time for the male protagonist to confess his feelings for Chinatsu. So, will Taiki muster up the courage and confess to the love of his life?

