Embers chapter 1: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 31, 2025 19:00 GMT
Embers chapter 1: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 1 will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga will release its first chapter with a lead color page this week. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Embers, written by Kei Kurumazaki and illustrated by Soutarou Nishii, is a Japanese football manga set to begin serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #10/2025. Soutarou Nishii previously worked as an assistant to Yusuke Nomura for Blue Lock and Toshi Aoi for Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 1 release date and time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga artist Toshi Aoi's comment on Embers manga (Image via X/@Aoi_00008)
Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga artist Toshi Aoi's comment on Embers manga (Image via X/@Aoi_00008)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 1 will be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

also-read-trending Trending

The first chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayFebruary 2
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayFebruary 2
British Summer Time4 pmSundayFebruary 2
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayFebruary 2
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayFebruary 2
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayFebruary 2
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayFebruary 3
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 3

Where to read Embers chapter 1?

Embers chapter 1 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump platforms. Both platforms will allow fans to read the first chapter for free, but as the manga releases further chapters, fans should remember that they would only be able to read the first three and latest three chapters. Other chapters will need a premium membership to read the same.

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus application on which fans can read other chapters as well, albeit only once. That said, the platform's website neither provides the same feature nor the option to purchase a premium membership.

What to expect from Embers chapter 1?

Embers manga promo as seen in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (Image via Shueisha)
Embers manga promo as seen in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by Shueisha, the Embers manga follows the story of a delinquent boy named Haitani, known for being the strongest brawler at his school. Unexpectedly, Haitani is introduced to the world of football and starts playing as a striker in this new environment. Evidently, he is set to put his fighting skills to the test on the football field.

"A bad apple finds a new way to fight on the soccer field!"

As revealed by the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the manga's first chapter will feature 54 pages and come with a lead color page. While it is difficult to predict what themes the new manga is set to follow, fans expect it to be much more grounded and focus on tactics, unlike Blue Lock, which is majorly a "battle shonen manga."

Blue Lock manga artist Yusuke Nomura's comment on Embers manga (Image via X@nomnii)
Blue Lock manga artist Yusuke Nomura's comment on Embers manga (Image via X@nomnii)

As Yusuke Nomura and Toshi Aoi stated, Soutarou Nishii drew lively and sharp backgrounds in their respective series. Hence, the new Shueisha football manga could also feature dynamic illustrations, resembling certain aspects of Soutarou's previous works.

Fans must also note Yusuke Nomura's comment "He's completely out to crush us," suggesting that Embers manga could give Blue Lock tough competition.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
