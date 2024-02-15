Studio DEEN's Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime reveals more cast, staff, and opening theme song with first PV

The official staff for the BL anime, Tadaima, Okaeri streamed the series' first promotional video on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The short clip revealed more cast and staff and also previewed the opening theme song. It was earlier announced that the anime would premiere in April 2024.

Additionally, a new key visual for the anime was also unveiled. Produced by Studio DEEn, Tadaima, Okaeri anime is based on the eponymous BL manga series written and illustrated by Ichikawa Ichi. Omegaverse Project anthology magazine has been serializing the manga since November 2015 and published four volumes thus far.

Studio DEEN's Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime streams first PV ahead of April 2024 premiere

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the BL anime, Tadaima, Okaeri, shared the first full-length trailer to reveal more cast and staff and confirm the anime's release window as April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024. Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Japan.

Along with this information, the trailer also previewed the anime's opening theme song, Futatsu no Kotoba (Two Worlds) by the famous Japanese boyband, MADKID, and showcased new characters. The daily life of the Fujiyoshi family is once again seen in this latest PV.

Yuki and Masaki, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN)

Interestingly, the trailer previewed the voices of the new cast members. The newly announced cast members for Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime are Taku Yoshino as Yuki Hirai, Kosuke Toriumi as Tomohiro Matsuo, and Konomi Kohara as Hikari's younger sister, Hinata Fujiyoshi.

Yuki Hirai is described as a college student and the neighbor of the Fujiyoshi family. Tomohiro Matsuo, on the other hand, is the childhood friend of the deuteragonist, Hiromu.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are Atsushi Tamaru as Masaki Fujiyoshi, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Hiromu Fujiyoshi, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Hikari-chan.

Yuki and Tomohiro, as seen in the key visual (Image via Studio DEEN)

As mentioned earlier, a new key visual for the Tadaima, Okaeri anime has also been revealed. The latest illustration depicts Yuki Hirai holding Hinata-chan (Hikari's sister) and Tomohiro Matusio gently looking at her.

Coming to the newly announced staff, the anime has enlisted Juria Matsumura as the Assistant Director, while Masaki Mayuzumi is working as the Art Director. Yui Azumi is the color artist, while Keiko Onodera is in charge of editing the series.

Other new staff members include Shoji Hata as the Sound Director, Noriko Izumo in the Sound Effects, Megumi Oohashi in the Music department, Shinyo Kondo as the Compositing Director of Photography, and Nippon Columbia in charge of the Music Production.

Hikari and his sister, Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

It was earlier revealed that Shinji Ishihara is directing the BL anime at Studio DEEN, with Yoshiko Nakamura handling the scripts. Mina Osawa will handle the duties as the character designer and chief animation director.

Tadaima, Okaeri anime will follow Ichi Ichikawa's manga series, and explore the daily lives of the Fujiyoshi family. It will focus on Masaki Fujiyoshi, a house-husband who lacks self-confidence, his office-going husband, Hiromu, and their children.

