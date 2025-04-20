Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime announces July 2025 release date, additional cast, and more with new PV

On April 20, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime released its first main promotional trailer, unveiling the anime's July 3, 2025, release date. The promotional video also revealed the anime's additional voice casting and staff members.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime is based on a light novel series of the same name, written by Yuuki Kimikawa and illustrated by Gaou. The light novel series started its serialization on June 25, 2019, and currently has three published volumes (2 in English). The light novel has also received a manga adaptation.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime set to be released on July 3, 2025

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime's main promotional video commenced with a focus on the protagonists' restaurant, where everyone was getting their orders served. The promotional video shifted to the protagonists fetching groceries in a local market.

Followed by the reveal of some new voice casting, the promotional video previewed the anime's opening theme song (Unique by Dannie May). The video ended with some animation sequences of food, followed by the reveal of some new staff members and the anime's release date, July 3, 2025.

The additional voice casting was revealed in Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime's main promotional video includes Sayumi Suzushiro (Tama from No Longer Allowed in Another World) as Henrietta, Mariya Ise (Red from Made in Abyss) as Vivia, and Satsumi Matsuda (Nanako from Jujutsu Kaisen) as Bachel.

The main staff members from the newly announced ones include Kenji Kato (art director for ODD TAXI) as the art director, Atsushi Satou (director of photography for Mission Yozakura Family) as the director of photography, and Noriyoshi Konuma (sound director for Days with My Stepsister) as the sound director.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime synopsis

Atriella as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

The anime is a fantasy-gourmet series taking place in a fantasy world. Dennis, a part of one of the strongest guilds in his area, is kicked out by his friends, and he has to leave his country. However, he didn't think much of it because this allows Dennis to utilize his overpowered cooking skills. So, he opens a diner in the countryside after hanging up his boots as an adventurer.

While preparing for the inauguration of his restaurant, Dennis is visited by Atreilla, a former noble forced to become a slave. Looking at her helpless condition, Dennis saves her from slavery and makes her a part of his restaurant. As soon as their restaurant opens, it becomes a haven for misfits as the protagonist's cooking cures the hearts of people who are rejected by the world.

