Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 leaked cover showcases Sarada Uchiha in all her glory

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025. However, days before the manga's official release, the manga chapter's spoilers were leaked online. As per the leaks for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, the chapter cover is set to feature Sarada Uchiha.
The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru fumble his opportunity to eliminate Matsuri. Elsewhere, after Ryu held Mitsuri and Araya hostage, Yodo tried negotiating a deal with him. Unfortunately, the Human God Tree did not like Yodo's terms and stabbed through her abdomen using his Iron Sand. Moments later, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan and used its ability.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 cover unveils Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan look in color
With the raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 starting to leak online, the manga cover for the same was unveiled by leakers on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming manga chapter cover is set to feature Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan ability.
While Sarada Uchiha already received a cover art when the manga's second chapter was released, the new chapter cover showcases her using her Mangekyo Sharingan.
Up until the previous chapter, all Sarada fans did was wonder when the manga would show the Uchiha activating her awakened dojutsu in the sequel manga. Fortunately, not only did the manga's previous chapter show Sarada activating her Mangekyo Sharingan, but as per the spoilers, the next chapter is set to feature the character using the awakened dojutsu on the cover page.
As for the cover page, Sarada Uchiha can be seen in her usual outfit from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. The only addition to her attire from her previous cover is her red Konoha headband, which she wears as a hairband, similar to her mother, Sakura.
However, the most exciting part about this chapter cover is that Sarada has finally been shown using her Mangekyo Sharingan in color. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait until the official chapter is released to get a better look at them. While the Uchiha is adjusting her glasses, the black sphere from the previous chapter can be seen attracting Iron Sand behind her.
