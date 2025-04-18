Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 leaked cover showcases Sarada Uchiha in all her glory

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025. However, days before the manga's official release, the manga chapter's spoilers were leaked online. As per the leaks for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, the chapter cover is set to feature Sarada Uchiha.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru fumble his opportunity to eliminate Matsuri. Elsewhere, after Ryu held Mitsuri and Araya hostage, Yodo tried negotiating a deal with him. Unfortunately, the Human God Tree did not like Yodo's terms and stabbed through her abdomen using his Iron Sand. Moments later, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan and used its ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 cover unveils Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan look in color

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the raw scans for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 starting to leak online, the manga cover for the same was unveiled by leakers on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming manga chapter cover is set to feature Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan ability.

While Sarada Uchiha already received a cover art when the manga's second chapter was released, the new chapter cover showcases her using her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Up until the previous chapter, all Sarada fans did was wonder when the manga would show the Uchiha activating her awakened dojutsu in the sequel manga. Fortunately, not only did the manga's previous chapter show Sarada activating her Mangekyo Sharingan, but as per the spoilers, the next chapter is set to feature the character using the awakened dojutsu on the cover page.

Ad

As for the cover page, Sarada Uchiha can be seen in her usual outfit from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. The only addition to her attire from her previous cover is her red Konoha headband, which she wears as a hairband, similar to her mother, Sakura.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, the most exciting part about this chapter cover is that Sarada has finally been shown using her Mangekyo Sharingan in color. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait until the official chapter is released to get a better look at them. While the Uchiha is adjusting her glasses, the black sphere from the previous chapter can be seen attracting Iron Sand behind her.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More