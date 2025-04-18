Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 second sneak peek showcases Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharigan

On Friday, April 18, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the second preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21. The preview illustration depicted Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan's newly awakened ability against the Human God Tree Ryu.

The previous chapter saw Konohamaru attack Matsuri with his double Rasengan. Unfortunately, Matsuri's words caused him to fumble his opportunity. Elsewhere, Ryu captured Araya and Mitsuki and tried to negotiate with Yodo. Just as their negotiations broke down, Ryu attacked Yodo. Soon after, Yodo inspired Sarada to activate her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 second sneak peek hints at Sarada vs. Ryu

On Friday, April 18, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise revealed the second preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21. The chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump June special issue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Human God Tree Ryu hold Mitsuki and Araya hostage by using his Iron Sand. Using this opportunity, Ryu tried to extract information about Boruto and his ally from Sarada and Yodo. Unfortunately, having no intel to share, Yodo came up with another plan.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering she possessed a sensory ability, Yodo tried to renegotiate their terms, asking Ryu to free Mitsuki and Araya in exchange for her help. Ryu wasn't interested in the new terms and pierced Yodo with his Iron Sand. Right after, Ryu took control of Sarada using his Iron Sand and tried to kill her. Amidst this, Yodo motivated Sarada to use her hidden ability.

Soon after, the Iron Sand that had been restraining Sarada, Mitsuki, and Araya was pulled toward a black sphere. Sarada Uchiha had finally activated her Mangekyo Sharingan after first unlocking it three years ago.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 second sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

As for the sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, it seems like the upcoming manga chapter will resume from where the previous chapter ended. This is because the preview illustration shows Sarada Uchiha having activated her Mangekyo Sharingan and informing her allies that she was using an ability she had just awakened.

As for Human God Tree Ryu, he was confused about the developments. He could not understand why all the Iron Sand was being attracted to one point. Deducing that it was Sarada's new ability, Ryu prepared to attack her.

