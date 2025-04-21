The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 reveals first trailer, main staff, and theme songs ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Monday, April 21, 2025, the official website and X account for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 unveiled the first promotional video. The short video revealed the main cast for the upcoming season, along with details about the opening and ending theme songs. The series is set to premiere in July 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 serves as a direct sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from October 2023 to December 2023. The anime is based on the fantasy light novel series written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. So far, Media Factory has released 22 tankobon volumes.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 trailer confirms July 2025 release window, theme songs, and main staff
On Monday, April 21, 2025, the official YouTube account for Kadokawa unveiled the first promotional video for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, which is slated to premiere in July 2025. The short clip begins with Naofumi heading to Siltvelt riding on the back of Gaelion.
Since the Emperor of Q'Ten Lo has sent forces to assassinate Raphtalia, Naofumi wants to go to her homeland and bring an end to the repeated assassination attempts. However, he knows that the only way to get to Q'Ten Lo is with the help of Siltvelt. Hence, the PV shows Naofumi returning to Siltvelt and reuniting with his friends.
Moreover, the PV reveals the voices of Werner (VA: Takeo Ootsuka) and Jaralis (VA: Jiro Saito), who will play a crucial role in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4. According to the PV, MADKID performs the opening theme, Resolution, while Chiai Fujikawa sings the ending theme, Eien ni Ikkai No (One Time For Eternity). The PV previews a snippet from MADKID's opening theme.
Moreover, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 trailer has revealed the main staff. Hitoshi Haga, who directed the franchise's third season, returns as the director for the upcoming season at Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyanagi returns to oversee the scripts, while Franziska Van Wulfen, Masahiro Suwa, and Sana Komatsu are listed as character designers.
Meanwhile, Takanori Yamamoto, who directed episodes in previous seasons, is now the show's assistant director. Kevin Penkin is listed as the music composer, while Natalie Jeffreys and Alfredo Sirica are the sub-composers. Other staff members include Azusa Sasaki as Color Designer, Fumiyuki Go as Sound Director, and Miho Ikeda as Photography Director, among others.
The plot of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4
As fans would remember, the third season ended with Naofumi deciding to confront Q'Ten Fo after its emperor sent assassins after his trusted companion, Raphtalia. Moreover, the previous installment revealed Raphtalia's secret royal lineage and that her wearing the Miko Dress was seen as a claim to the throne.
All these made her an assassination target. That's why The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will revolve around Naofumi and his friends heading to Q'Ten Fo, where they will face new challenges. Yet, before that, Naofumi must go to Siltvelt. In other words, the fourth installment will continue the adaptation from volume 13 of the original light novel series.
