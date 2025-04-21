Embers chapter 13: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 13 will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. With the manga following a weekly release schedule, its 13th chapter should be published next week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kosei Affiliated find their groove and launch multiple counterattacks, allowing them to win the match 5-1 against Iba Seiryu. The anime later saw Noboru Haitani reunite with Oshimi-sensei. To his surprise, he was Shizuki Yukizuki's grandfather.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 13 release date and time

Oshimi and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 13 will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The 13th chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday April 27 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday April 27 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday April 27 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday April 27 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday April 27 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday April 27 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday April 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 28

Where to read Embers chapter 13?

Yuzen Nerima and Toma Miura as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 13 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms from the two services will allow fans to read the first three and the three latest chapters for free. However, the remaining chapters are made unavailable behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, all chapters other than the first three and the last three can only be read once for free. To read the chapters multiple times, one would require a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.

Embers chapter 12 Recap

Oshimi and Shizuki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 12, titled Boredom, saw Noboru Haitani finally understand his role in the Kosei Affiliated team. With his defensive work, Kosei's team effectively turned into a machine gun with unlimited ammo. This development saw Kosei thrash Iba Seiryu with a 5-1 score.

Later, as Shizuki Yukizuki was celebrating with the team, Oshimi-sensei arrived to meet Haitani. During this, it was revealed that Manabu Oshimi was Shizuki's grandfather and a Kosei legend who had also played for the All-Japan team.

The manga later revealed that Oshimi had become Kurobayashi's coach. While everyone from the Kosei team was shocked, Haitani was thrilled as he had the opportunity to defeat Kurobayashi and Oshimi. Amidst this, Kurobayashi's ace Nerima badmouthed Haitani for not being complex. In response, Haitani confronted him but was immediately put in his place.

What to expect from Embers chapter 13?

Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 13 will most likely see Shizuki Yukizuki plan the team's strategy for their future matches. While they were certainly distracted by the new developments surrounding Kurobayashi and Oshimi, they needed to reach the semi-finals before worrying about the same.

Therefore, the manga's next chapter could focus on the Kosei Affiliated Team's training. During this, the manga could also introduce fans to the other characters from the Kosei team.

