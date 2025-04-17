The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. After that, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Zenos heal Loewe, following which the three factions fought one another to have Zenos all to themselves. Fortunately, Zenos stopped the bad blood between the factions, bringing peace to the slums. The anime later saw the Kingdom's Vice-Commander Krishna infiltrate the slums and capture Zenos.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4 release date and time

Loewe as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4, titled A Righteous Hero, will be released on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may get released the next day in some regions.

The fourth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday April 24 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday April 24 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday April 24 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday April 24 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday April 24 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday April 24 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday April 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday April 25

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4?

Lily as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX. After that, the anime will be aired on Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

The same anime episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Netflix, Hulu, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3 Recap

Lynga as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3, titled Turf War, saw the Zenos heal the leader of the Ogres. With that, all three leaders of the underworld were infatuated with Zenos, initiating a war to win his love. Zenos allowed the three factions to fight, but kept healing them so that none of them got injured. Realizing there was no point in fighting, the three factions abandoned their bad blood and started living in peace.

Elsewhere, the kingdom's commander informed his Vice-Commander Krishna about a mediator who had brought peace between the three factions. While peace was generally a good thing, the commander did not want the people from the slums to have a united front, as they could together target the higher-ups. Soon after, the anime saw Krishna infiltrate the slums and capture Zenos.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4?

Zenos as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4, titled A Righteous Hero, will most likely see Zenos take on Vice-Commander Krishna. While there is a chance that Krishna succeeds in capturing her target, considering Zenos' magic, the chances seem quite low.

Even if Zenos were to be captured, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe would likely go after her, hoping to get Zenos back from the government.

