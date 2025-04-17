Tokyo Revengers creator's new manga bites the dust as Weekly Shonen Jump axes another series

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, with the spoilers from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21/2025 leaking out, it was revealed that Astro Royale by Tokyo Revengers manga creator Ken Wakui will end next week. The manga's final chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Ad

Astro Royale, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine between April 2024 and 2025. The manga has released four compiled volumes, with its fifth and sixth volumes set to release in May and July 2025, respectively.

Tokyo Revengers mangaka's Astro Royale gets axed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the leaks from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 21/2025 revealed that Tokyo Revengers creator's Astro Royale manga will end with its next chapter.

The manga's next chapter will be its 50th and is slated to be out on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Soon after that, Astro Royale manga is set to release its fifth compiled volume on Friday, May 2, 2025. The manga volume will only feature 168 pages, unlike the typical 192-page format most often opted for by Shueisha.

Ad

Hibaru Yotsurugi as seen in Astro Royale manga (Image via Shueisha)

Later, the manga will release its sixth and final volume on Friday, July 4, 2025. The final volume is set to include a 19-page epilogue chapter, only to be released as part of the compiled volume.

Ad

Fans' reaction to Tokyo Revengers creator's Astro Royale getting the axe

While some fans enjoyed reading Astro Royale, many dropped the series after it entered its tournament arc, the Astro Battle Royale Arc. During this arc, fans were certain that the story problems would cause the series to get axed. Surprisingly, that's just what happened.

Hibaru and Kongo Yotsurugi as seen in Astro Royale manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, other fans weren't sure whether the series was axed or received its original ending. Needless to say, considering the rushed story, the manga must have been axed.

Ad

"Yeah could see this coming when they entered a tournament called astro royale," one fan said.

Did it get axed? Or an actual ending ?," one fan asked.

"Wakui hasn’t been the same since THAT catastrophic ending," another fan added.

"Wakui gets to join the "super popular mangaka comes back with a new manga that runs for about a year" club," other fan said.

Ad

Other fans couldn't help but comment on Ken Wakui. As per them, the Tokyo Revengers mangaka hasn't been the same since "that" catastrophic ending.

Meanwhile, other fans mocked the mangaka, stating that he gets to join the "super popular mangaka comes back with a new manga that runs for about a year" club." With this statement, the fan compared the Tokyo Revengers mangaka to Masashi Kishimoto, who also faced the axe for his first series after Naruto, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More