Tokyo Revengers creator's new manga could be doomed for failure (and here's why)

As fans may remember, a year after the end of the Tokyo Revengers manga, Mangaka Ken Wakui launched his new series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine called Astro Royale.

While the new manga, similar to Tokyo Revengers, focused on gangs, it featured a unique twist. The characters in the series awakened a mysterious power called "Astro" after a meteor shower took place over Japan.

While Astro Royale had a lot of potential due to its unique power system and character designs, as evident from its reception and developments from Shueisha's end, the manga may be doomed to end soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Astro Royale manga.

Tokyo Revengers creator's new manga may end soon

Hibaru Yotsurugi as seen in Astro Royale manga (Image via Shueisha)

While it has been only a year since Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui launched his Astro Royale manga, it seems pretty evident that Shueisha is soon set to axe the series.

As manga readers would know by now, a typical Shueisha compiled manga volume features 192 pages. However, after releasing four compiled volumes with the same number of pages, Shueisha has confirmed that the series' fifth volume would be a tad bit shorter, featuring 168 pages.

Hibaru and Kondo Yotsurugi as seen in Astro Royale manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is no real reason for the publishing company to do this other than to spread out the series' content to avoid the manga's sixth volume from being super short after the axe.

While Shueisha has yet to announce the manga's end, considering the number of chapters released and recent developments in the manga, fans feel certain the series is set to be axed soon. Nevertheless, it will depend on how Mangaka Ken Wakui plans to lay out the ending. Will he end it soon or stretch it out?

Yotsurugi clan as seen in Astro Royale manga (Imaeg via Shueisha)

Many manga readers expressed that they liked the series. However, they too knew that it lacked the allure once carried by Tokyo Revengers. The character designs were fantastic, and the power system was unique. Unfortunately, Ken Wakui failed to create a story that would click with fans like Tokyo Revengers and the characters seemed like they lacked something.

Overall, the manga was never quite compelling to the audience and received a poor reception in Japan. Thus, it is not surprising for Shueisha to axe the series to make space for some new manga with the potential to take off under the Weekly Shonen Jump imprint.

What is Astro Royale manga about?

Hibaru Totsurugi as seen in Astro Royale manga (Image via Shueisha)

Astro Royale, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, follows the story of Hibaru Yotsurugi, the only biological son of Kongo Yotsurugi, leader of Asakusa's Yotsurugi-gumi clan. Amidst Kongo's death, he nominated Hibaru as the clan's next leader. However, considering the changes in the clan's values, Hibaru appointed his friend and Kongo's 12th adopted son, Terasu Yotsurugi, as the next clan leader.

Soon after, a meteor shower over Japan awakened a mysterious power called “Astro” in many people. This incident saw Hibaru develop the ability to have the world's strongest fist, following which a war involving the clan began.

