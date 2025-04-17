My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fans call art of Deku congratulating Koichi "MEET UP OF THE CENTURY"

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime has recently started airing, much to the fanfare of the community. An X user, @alfdavinchi, made an illustration of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya— the protagonist of the original series— congratulating the main character of this one, Koichi Haimawari. The reaction was quite positive, with some fans calling it the "MEET UP OF THE CENTURY."

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been a point of contention in some sections of the community because there have been comparisons of how both Koichi and Izuku were handled in their respective stories. However, illustrations of this highlight how most of the fandom enjoys both characters and how they represent similar values of heroism.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

A recent fan illustration has Deku congratulating Koichi for the anime debut of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

As previously stated, X user @alfdavinchi made an illustration of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya congratulating Koichi Haimawari for the airing of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime. The post went viral on that social media platform because of the reach of the franchise and what it means for this beloved spin-off series.

This spin-off series started publication in August 2016 and ended in May 2022, spawning 15 volumes that cover the entire 126 chapters. It takes place five years before the events of the original series and focuses on college student, Koichi Haimawari.

Haimawari ends up meeting a vigilante named Knuckleduster, and his influence leads to the protagonist becoming one himself, thus fulfilling his dream of becoming a hero.

Studio Bones, the production company in charge of adapting the original series, made the recent anime adaptation that started in April 2025, which is to cover the first few volumes of the series. The combination of a strong artistic direction and an alternate take on the My Hero Academia universe has made this spin-off's anime well-received thus far, making this illustration even more appropriate.

More reactions online

Deku and Koichi have been a point of contention within the community, with some people preferring one protagonist over the other. There have been people who have used Koichi, and the entirety of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as a way to throw digs at Izuku and the original series, which is unfair.

Beyond the fact that Koichi is older and has a Quirk he was born with, there isn't much of a difference between the characters. Both grew up with dreams of becoming heroes and failed to do so, thus resigning themselves to a normal life, with All Might and Knuckleduster serving as the catalyst for their journeys in the story.

"It is now time for vigilante to take the stage," someone said.

"How Real Izuku and Koichi Fans are with one another, agreeing that both are equally amazing and goats," another person said.

"This is literally how all MHA fans should feel in their hearts," someone else said.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes only has two episodes out, as of this writing, but it has the potential to be one of the best releases of the year, thus reinforcing the message of this illustration.

