My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime needed to air before the final season (& it could make the ending better)

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is due to start very soon and there have been some questions regarding why this production is coming out right before the final season of the manga's original series. It is difficult to give a proper reason without hearing explanations from official sources but one of the most prominent could be the element of context.

The protagonist of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, Koichi Haimawari, makes a cameo appearance during the aftermath of final arc of the original series, which is bound to be shown in the upcoming new installment as well. Therefore, this Studio Bones adaptation of the popular spin-off aims to provide anime-only audiences with details regarding who this character is and even sets the stage to explain why he wasn't involved in fighting All For One.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining why it makes sense for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime to come out before the final season of the original series

Koichi as seen in the anime. (Image via Bones)

In terms of schedule and production, the most plausible reason to explain why the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is coming out this April is that the project is slated to release on this date and isn't connected with the original series. It is very likely that Studio Bones simply had a production schedule that led to this release, but there is another fact that it fits with the content of the final My Hero Academia season.

Once All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and the rest of the villains are defeated, Koichi makes a cameo to help civilians rebuild Japan after the destruction that's caused in the final battle. It is a small appearance and one that a lot of people might not understand if they never read the spin-off, which is perhaps why Studio Bones chose to drop this project before the final season.

Therefore, this installment is expected to provide a lot more context about who Koichi is and his role in the world of the franchise now that the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is out there. Furthermore, there is a chance that the studio might want to add some extra content for the final season and that could include him as well.

Potential additions in the final season

Shigaraki and Deku as seen in the seventh season. (Image via Bones)

While Studio Bones has been fairly loyal to the source material of author Kohei Horikoshi, sometimes they have taken the time to add connections to the films, which are canon, and other anime-only inclusions. In that regard, this being the final season, there is an argument to be made that they could make more new inclusions, with the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime contributing in that aspect.

The final season could cover and expand the epilogue with new content but it might also feature an encounter between Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Koichi. Both protagonists are quite beloved in the fandom and it would be a great moment for the community, especially considering that there isn't a major possibility of these two characters meeting in the future in any media project.

Final thoughts

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is right round the corner and is likely to introduce the character of Koichi to a whole new audience. In that regard, this could also be useful for the final season of the original series since that could provide context for his appearance as a cameo.

