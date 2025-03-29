My Hero Academia's most beloved Pro Heroes all have a key trait in common (& fans never realized)

My Hero Academia has a lot of themes of friendship, empathy, and more, but one that is not brought up quite often in the story is the never-say-die attitude of its Pro Heroes. While Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and other students from UA share this attitude, some of the most beloved and important Pro Heroes in the story would rather give away their lives than give up.

This is shown time and time again throughout the My Hero Academia manga, with the likes of All Might, Endeavor, Mirko, and a few more willing to do whatever it takes, even sacrificing body parts, to secure the victory or get the job done. It is a testament to their resolve and desire to protect people, a major cornerstone of the series' main message.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining how the most beloved Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia all have a never-say-die attitude

Endeavor leading the other Pro Heroes (Image via Bones).

It has been shown throughout the series with characters such as Izuku Midoriya or Katsuki Bakugo that they would rather die than give up in a battle, but that is the norm with the most prominent Pro Heroes. Whether it's All Might, Hawks, Mirko, Endeavor, and others, they all have proven themselves capable enough to give their all in combat.

There is no denying that All Might has proven to be one of the most extreme examples of this attitude, given that he dedicated most of his life to saving people from evildoers. Furthermore, as his heroic exploits were taking a toll on him, he kept pushing to defeat All For One and save those in need, highlighting his noble spirit.

There are also examples of characters such as Endeavor and Mirko, who pushed themselves to their limits during the two war arcs of the series. Both characters lost limbs and continued to fight against powerful enemies because it was necessary to stop the villains, which is an aspect of their characters that needs to be commended.

The role of the Pro Heroes in the series

Endeavor, All Might, and Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

The Pro Heroes have a rather inconsistent role in My Hero Academia, with the top-tier ones, such as All Might, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist, having major roles in the main conflicts of the story, while the less powerful or popular ones have smaller contributions. However, this ultimately also gives some characters the chance to shine throughout the series.

For example, Hawks' role as an agent within the League of Villains added more tension to the story, Shota Aizawa managed to be a key player to keep a hold of Tomura Shigaraki in the final war arc, and even someone like Mt. Lady got a chance to prove herself against Gigantomachia. The same can be argued with Fatgum's contributions in the Overhaul arc, where he supported Eijiro Kirishima against Rappa.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia has always been clear in the story that never giving up is essential for success, and the major Pro Heroes have lived up to that theme. Whether it's All Might, Mirko, Endeavor, Hawks, or others, they are always willing to keep fighting.

