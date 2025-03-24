My Hero Academia and Invincible fans agree, latest crossover fanart "just feels right"

My Hero Academia and Invincible fans recently took a moment to celebrate a fanart on X by user @cristicko3845, prompting some to say that it "just feels right." The artwork featured Mark Grayson and Atom Eve dressed as Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, respectively, and vice versa.

By now, most people recognize that My Hero Academia and Invincible are superhero stories with unique takes on the genre. This is partly why they have gained such a devoted following over the years. In this context, the fan art showcases how effectively this crossover works, especially given the reactions of both fan communities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

A recent My Hero Academia and Invincible fanart amazes both fandoms

As mentioned, an artist @cristicko3845 published an illustration on X featuring Invincible's Mark Grayson and Atom Eve dressed as My Hero Academia's Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, respectively, and the latter two dressed as the Invincible heroes. This post went viral on social media and highlighted some similarities between both series.

One of the most obvious similarities is that both Mark and Deku end up with their romantic interests throughout the story, and both are fighters possessing significant superhuman strength and impressive athletic skills. They also embody the qualities of heroes who uphold the traditional values of the superhero trope but in a more nuanced manner.

Furthermore, both Uraraka and Atom Eve transcend their roles as mere love interests for their respective protagonists. Each character pursues and develops her own sense of heroism. This pursuit allows them to grow closer to their loved ones and have their own journeys, which focus on helping others.

Fans react to the artwork

These two series have become among the most popular in the last twenty years regarding superhero content, primarily because they explore different ideas and concepts about heroism. This is a significant theme throughout Mark Grayson's journey in Invincible, as he seeks to gain a deeper understanding of who he is and what he stands for.

For Izuku Midoriya, his journey revolves around learning what it takes to be a hero while addressing long-standing societal issues. This theme is central to his story, to the point that he eventually becomes a teacher to help the next generation and prevent tragedies like those caused by the villain Tomura Shigaraki from recurring.

"I remember Invincible taking its time on storylines each season within 8 episodes that lead to amazing 2-episode payoffs. Meanwhile MHA felt short and too fast with no payoff. But this amazing art proved me wrong (well lol)," someone said.

"The fact that these two shows don’t get enough crossovers tells me how little the fandoms imagination is," another person said.

"Mark looks peak in Dekus suit," someone else said.

It's significant that this crossover took many by surprise, emphasizing its potential and the commonalities between these two communities.

