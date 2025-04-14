One Piece and My Hero Academia fandoms unite over episode 1125's Kizaru vs Sentomaru homage to Iida vs Juzo

One Piece episode 1125 recently came out, and the adaptation continues to amaze with its stellar animation, with the clash between Kizaru and Sentomaru being one of the standout moments of the installment itself. Some My Hero Academia fans also noticed how Kizaru's movements could be considered an homage to the fight Tenya Iida had against Class 1-B member Juzo Honenuki.

It is easy to see the similarity between these One Piece and My Hero Academia episodes since it features two speed-based characters making full display of their powers. They both have similar movements, and the animation holds a major resemblance, which is something that has allowed both communities to celebrate this moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both series. Opinions expressed here belong to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda as a publication.

One Piece and My Hero Academia fans discuss recent animation similarity

In the most recent episode of the One Piece anime, Admiral Kizaru managed to make a display of his power against Sentomaru, highlighting the former's speed and movement through stellar animation. This resulted in some My Hero Academia fans noticing the similarities between that sequence and the one Tenya Iida had when fighting Juzo Honenuki during the fifth season of the anime.

While it is difficult to confirm if the staff of Toei Animation wanted to mirror that moment or if it features someone from the Studio Bones team that made the sequence, they are quite similar. Both Iida and Kizaru are speed-based characters, and their movements hold a major resemblance, so that is a great coincidence.

Another similarity is that both Iida and Kizaru use their speed to confuse Juzo and Sentomaru, respectively, making this parallel all the more uncanny to witness. There is a chance that it was a coincidence, but it makes sense that fans of both franchises view this as an homage since it is quite similar.

More reactions online

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @gamergetrekt3)

The vast majority of One Piece and My Hero Academia fans pointed out how the two sequences almost mirror each other in a clear manner. Some preferred one over the other, which makes sense when considering that they are backing their favorite series, plus the fact that it features the best-seen in animation format for both Iida and Kizaru as of this writing.

Other fans pointed out that Monkey D. Luffy's kick against Kizaru in this episode mirrors what Izuku "Deku" Midoriya did against Dark Might in the 2024 My Hero Academia movie, You're Next. As mentioned earlier, it is difficult to confirm that all of this is intentional, but it is quite interesting to see such similarities between two extremely popular franchises.

"I KNEW I RECOGNIZED THIS!!!!!" someone said.

"I knew I'd seen it somewhere before. This is sick," another person said.

"In animation wise mha won, but that scating scene kizaru just did it better," someone else said.

All in all, it was a memorable scene from the One Piece anime, and also allows My Hero Academia fans to remember one of the best animated sequences from the much-maligned fifth season.

