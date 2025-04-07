One Piece chapter 1145 teases this character having the Voice of All Things (& it's not Sanji)

One Piece chapter 1145 is set to be released on April 7, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. The raw scans showcased the frenzy on Elbaph Island as the giants and Scopper Gaban took care of everything on their own. However, Gaban also learned about the presence of three new entities, presumably the Holy Knights, through a very interesting technique.

As hinted from the chapter's current translation, Gaban traced the presence of the three Holy Knihs through a technique that he termed "hearing their voices." This might fall into the same category as the "Voice of All Things," which only a few characters could hear, including Luffy and Roger. While this does prove Gaban's extraordinary potential, it also proves the Holy Knights' exceptional capabilities.

One Piece: Can Scopper Gaban hear the Voice of All Things? Explored

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans showcased the entry of Ya-san, Scopper Gaban of the Roger Pirates, on the battlefield as he took care of all the monsters that were created through Saint Killingham's devil fruit powers. However, Gaban also commented that there were three more sinister beings on Elbaph Island with very strange voices.

Up until now, the only way of sensing the presence of another person was through Observation Haki, the same way Luffy sensed the presence of Saint Saturn from the inside of Egghead Island when the Gorosei was sitting at the island's bay. However, this new sensory technique was an interesting touch, and to some fans' surprise, this technique might be something they already know about.

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

"Voice of all Things" is a unique sensory technique that only a few characters have in the series. It mainly revolves around a character hearing voices from everything (inanimate to animate) not capable of human speech. Some popular examples of this are Roger and Luffy hearing the voices of the Sea Beasts during their visit to the Fisherman Island.

It is the same with Momonosuke, who could hear Zunisha, and JoyBoy, who could hear the voice of Emeth, a robot. However, as showcased during the Wano Arc, Wano could also hear the voice of a half-dead Luffy falling from the sky, making this ability almost a public telekinesis, audible to anyone who could use "Voice of All Things."

Momonosuke as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As given from the translation of One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans, Scopper Gaban might have used this technique to hear the voices of the three Holy Knights (Killingham, Sommers, and Gunko) that were present nearby. Given his past status as Roger's right-hand man, Gaban's ability to use such a unique technique might not be a surprise.

However, a bigger surprise could be the Holy Knights using this technique, conversing through the "Voice of All Things," so that their surroundings might not hear them.

Final thoughts

While it is still not confirmed what technique Scopper Gaban used to pinpoint the presence of the Holy Knights, more answers would come forth when the chapter is officially released. However, there is no telling because Oda might be planning on keeping this technique a secret, creating anticipation among the fandom.

