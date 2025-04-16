My Hero Academia fans agree, hilarious Hagakure cosplay "captures Toru's personality" perfectly

My Hero Academia is known for having a very active community. This was recently reflected on Reddit, where a user named @Justawaykittyy came up with a rather creative Toru Hagakure cosplay. This showcased the UA female student uniform, thereby fulfilling the character's vision since she is invisible and capturing "Toru's personality," according to some replies.
Toga Hagakure has always been quite notorious in the My Hero Academia community because she cannot be seen due to her Quirk, making this cosplay all the more entertaining. Furthermore, it highlights how creative the fandom can be when it comes to making content for their favorite series.
My Hero Academia fans celebrate hilarious Toru Hagakure cosplay
As mentioned, a Reddit user named @Justawaykittyy created a cosplay of Toru Hagakure by simply showcasing the character's clothing without any additional elements. This is a clever approach to cosplaying this character, given that she is invisible, which makes it quite easy for anyone to replicate.
There’s no denying that Hagakure's Quirk—her invisibility—often provides comic relief throughout the story. Thus, it’s understandable that many fans would want to leverage this characteristic, as highlighted in this case.
Reactions from fans
There is no denying that Toru Hagakure is one of the many characters in My Hero Academia who never received a significant opportunity to shine, with her most serious moments occurring toward the end of the series during her interactions with Yuga Aoyama. This is because both characters already had a friendship, making Aoyama's betrayal even more notorious.
Considering that author Kohei Horikoshi focused the story on Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and a specific group of characters, it is understandable that different members of Class 1-A do not get much screen time. This is reasonable, as an author cannot include everyone as a main character, which is precisely what happened to Hagakure.
"Very nice job, I'm surprised how much your face captures Toru's personality," someone said.
"I love it! Very accurate! I can see though it!" someone said.
It is also worth pointing out that Horikoshi did his best to give most of Class 1-A the chance to shine in the story, such as Tenya Iida's clash with Stain and Eijiro Kirishima's battle against Rappa. In these instances and many others, the mangaka clearly aimed to give each class member the opportunity to contribute to the series.
"You couldn’t have used a photo where you didn’t blink?" someone said.
"Mmmh, hey, I'm not a cosplay expert, but I'm sure her hair was green, not brown," another person said.
It's evident that Toru Hagakure's original design is comedic in its intention, and this cosplay successfully conveys that.
