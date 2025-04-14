One Piece's Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata make a historical appearance at Mumbai Comic Con

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Crunchyroll presented One Piece fans from India with an unforgettable day as Usopp and Sanji voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata graced Mumbai Comic Con with their presence. They arrived from Japan to meet and greet eager fans from India for the first time.

As fans would know, One Piece anime went on a hiatus last year. During that time, the series released the remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Arc, called "One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga." The anime has now returned from its hiatus and has started premiering its Egghead Arc part 2.

One Piece's Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata perform a live-dubbing session at Mumbai Comic Con

Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata appear at Mumbai Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

On April 12, 2025, the Mumbai Comic Con Main Stage was flooded with the world of One Piece as legendary Japanese voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) joined fans from India for a meet-and-greet.

For countless Straw Hat Pirates loyalists who’ve journeyed with the anime for years, the voice actor's presence at the event was more than just a panel discussion—it was a profound and once-in-a-lifetime experience.

During the panel discussion, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata expressed that their first impression of India was that it was a powerful country, one they would want to visit again. While they expected a lot of fans, the numbers surpassed their expectations. In addition, they also added that they found the food amazing, completely different from the Indian food available in Japan.

Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata at Mumbai Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

After sharing their insights on their 25-year-long run with the series, Yamaguchi and Hirata were asked if they believed they could fulfill their role in the anime in real life. Both voice actors believed that while they did not have the experience possessed by their characters as a sniper and a chef, they might have some chance to defeat their respective anime characters in a competition.

Later, the panel discussion delved deep into the voice actor's preferences. When asked what characters would they love to voice in One Piece if not their own, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata revealed they would like to voice Jinbei and Zoro, respectively.

Later, the panel discussion switched its focus to Usopp and Sanji. Both characters were known for flipping their behavior. When asked about that, Yamaguchi stated that while Usopp was a fun character, he liked to see him save people. As for Hirata, he stated that while Sanji was a handsome character, what he wanted the most was for fans to respect women as the character does.

Hiroaki Hirata and Kappei Yamaguchi live dubbing session at Mumbai Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

Speaking of Egghead Arc and the end of One Piece, Yamaguchi shared he was excited for fans to see how the story unfolded. However, amidst this, he wished for manga creator Eiichiro Oda to take care of his health. As for Hirata, while he knew many fans read the manga, he tried not to read it to be as excited as the fans to know what would happen next. In addition, he expressed he was sad to see the series end soon but wanted to work with Zoro till the end.

After Yamaguchi and Hirata shared their insights on their 25 spectacular years with the series at Mumbai Comic Con, they began their powerful live dubbing session.

Kappei Yamaguchi recreated Usopp’s scene from episode 1063 where he stands his ground to protect fallen allies. He defied overwhelming odds and challenged the idea of samurai honor with fierce loyalty, grit, and tears.

Usopp as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As for Hiroaki Hirata, he recreated the emotional scene from episode 30 where Sanji bids farewell to Baratie. The chef knelt before Zeff in deep gratitude, marking a powerful moment of respect, love, and unspoken fatherhood.

Lastly, the duo together did a scene from episode 185 where they rejoin the battle against Enel to protect Nami. The two voice actors brought Sanji and Usopp to life on stage with a goosebump-inducing performance transporting fans straight into the world of One Piece.

After the live-dubbing, the two voice actors shared that they did not have experience dubbing live, but were happy to see people having fun. Lastly, they expressed their desire to come to India again. When they return, they hope for people to become their "nakama" again.

Crunchyroll brings an immersive One Piece Egghead installation, Kaiju No. 8 game, and more

Yamaguchi and Hirata posing at the One Piece installation at Mumbai Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

In addition to the main stage event, Crunchyroll also unveiled its first-ever interactive One Piece Egghead Island-style laboratory, a futuristic setup inspired by the anime’s latest arc. Attendees also dove into the thrilling “Find the Core of Kaiju” game, inspired by Kaiju No. 8, competing for exclusive prizes such as collector cards and Defense Force stickers.

Anime music sensation DJ Kazu performed numerous times at the Crunchyroll booth with electrifying performances of iconic anime songs, turning the space into a full-blown celebration of anime culture.

Kafka Hibino as seen in Kaiju No. 8 anime (Image via Production I.G)

Crunchyroll's GlamBOT experience allowed fans to have their cinematic slow-motion videos. Anime trivia contests saw enthusiastic fans participate and take home exclusive Crunchyroll merchandise.

Crunchyroll’s presence at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 brought fans closer to the anime worlds they love. As anime fans grow across India, Crunchyroll remains at the heart of the fandom, delivering experiences that are larger than life.

Besides the experiences at Mumbai Comic Con, Crunchyroll invited Sportskeeda Anime for a roundtable interview with Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, which will be published soon.

